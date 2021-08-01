Eddie Hearn would ‘love’ to do McCarthy vs Billam Smith II

Eddie Hearn would ‘LOVE’ to make a rematch between Tommy McCarthy and Chris Billam Smith.

The Belfast and Bournemouth fighters served up an enthralling, tense and tight British, Commonwealth and European title fight on week one of the second installment of the Fight Camp on Saturday night.

The war of attrition had all the key ingredients needed to make a rematch, being an entertaining and extremely close contest with some scorecard question marks.

Matchroom boss Hearn certainly sees rematch potential and would love see a repeat.

“I didn’t agree with 116-112, but what I did agree with most people’s opinions that it was a great fight. I’d love to do it again and don’t see why we shouldn’t do it again. Most people would love to see it,” he said post the split decision Billam-Smith victory.

“It was a very hard-fought fight, grueling and both deserve a lot of credit. They deserve a lot of credit for taking that fight and we want to see more of them.”

Hearn admitted he scored the fight in ‘The Gentleman’s’ favour but wouldn’t have argued if McCarthy had shaded it.

“It was a very close fight. I felt Chris Billam Smith nicked it,” he added.

“Mark Dunlop [McCarthy’s manager] messaged me earlier, saying ‘Tommy won that fight,’ I said ‘look it was a close fight, I had Billam Smith edging it’, some people had McCarty edging it.”

Tommy McCarthy vs Chris Billam-Smith, European, British and Commonwealth Cruiserweight Titles Fight. 31 July 2021 Picture By Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing The fighters embrace after the final bell.

MHD boss and the ‘Mac Attack’s’ manager was adamant the Belfast cruiser did enough in the championship rounds to secure the win – and was particularly upset with the 116-112 scorecard.

Dunlop, who promotes a show in Belfast in September, also called for a rematch.

“I never complain, but Tommy won that fight down the stretch 100 percent,” he insisted.

“It was a close fight and I’d like to say I’m still friends with (judge) Ian John-Lewis, but 116-112 is ridiculous. Everybody had Tommy winning the fight so I’d be expecting a rematch.”

Picture Credit: Mark Robinson and Ian Walton/Matchroom Boxing