Eddie Hearn ‘excited’ to share big Irish secret

Eddie Hearn is excited to unleash Caoimhin Agyarko [9(6)-0] on the wider public this Saturday night.

The Belfast middleweight is well known in Irish boxing circles and fight circles in general but has yet to make massive crossover moves.

That should start to change this week as the prospect makes his Matchroom and DAZN debut in Liverpool and benefits publicity-wise from all that comes with that.

‘Black Thunder’s’ new promoter is certainly confident the 25-year-old will make an impression on the same card as Katie Taylor.

He revealed as much online on Monday, suggesting one of boxing’s best kept secrets will be let loose.

Very excited to see this young man fight for his first title on Saturday in Liverpool – a secret no more!

The Belfast fighter will take on Noe Larios Jr [14(6)-0] on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old comes to the ring with his 0 intact and is more experienced than the Belfast middle considering he has had 14 fight dates.

A lot of his fights took place in Mexico and he has yet to face an opponent with a winning record but he still represents a step up for the eager to kick on Holy Trinity graduate.

Agyarko crossed the great British promotional divide when he swapped Frank Warren for Matchroom and Eddie Hearn lat October.

An excited Hearn wasn’t long about confirming him on the December 11 card co-featured by Katie Taylor and Conor Benn. Speaking previously, the Matchroom boss confirmed he wanted to put ‘Black Thunder’ straight into a 10 round fight of relative note before hunting down a title shot in early 2022. The DAZN aligned promoter also revealed he had Belfast plans for the exciting middle. He has delivered on the first leg of that promise much to the Holy Trinity graduates delight.

Taylor defends her lightweight titles on the card. The undisputed star trades leather with Kazakh Firuza Sharipova in what could be her last fight before she finally meets Amanda Serrano.