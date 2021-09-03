Eddie Hearn Creates Easy Path to History for Katie Taylor With Road To Undisputed Tournament

It’s special in its own right and proves women’s boxing can exist and thrive outside of Katie Taylor, yet still, there is talk Matchroom’s big Road To Undisputed tournament was put together with the undisputed lightweight champion in mind.

A day before Katie Taylor puts her four world lightweight titles on the line against Jennifer Han in Leeds, Eddie Hearn confirmed plans to bring together all four belts in the light welterweight division

In partnership with DiBella Entertainment, Matchroom will run a four-person tournament to ensure an undisputed champion emerges from the 140lbs division.

WBC champion Chantelle Cameron, IBF titleholder Mary McGee, WBA champ Kali Reis and Canadian Jessica Camara will compete for undisputed status.



Cameron will fight Mary McGee for the IBF, WBC and Ring Magazine belts in the first semi-final while Kali Reis will fight Jessica Camara for the WBA, WBO [previously held by Katie Taylor and is now vacant] world crowns in the second, with the victors meeting and winner takes all final.

It’s good news for the champions, the sport and, in a more roundabout way, Taylor.

The crowning of an undisputed light welterweight Queen would mean the lightweight ruler would be one fight and one win away from becoming a two-weight undisputed champion – and the fact that 140lber will be Matchroom and DAZN-aligned would make it an easy fight to make.

So happy to get this done with @loudibella – we will crown an undisputed champ on @DAZNBoxing in the next few months! First up @chantellecam v @MaryMcGeeChamp October 30 @TheO2 then @KO_Reis86 v @TheCobraCamara – winners face the winners for 6 belts! #RoadToUndisputed 🌍 pic.twitter.com/0EKKcZ7Mbw — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) September 3, 2021

In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if a mega-money fight with the Bray star was used as a carrot when selling the idea of the tournament to the current champions.

Rumour suggests the Irish sporting sensation’s manager Brian Peters was the first to suggest the tournament with an eye on Taylor making history down the line.

Taylor, a two-weight world champion, became Ireland’s first-ever four-belt era unified champion, and if things were to transpired as planned she could become the first EVER two-weight unified titlist – and if you allow us to get ahead of ourselves, a little three weight unified dream isn’t beyond the realms of possibility for a fighter whose legacy as an all-time great is already well cemented.

Undisputed welterweight champion and former Taylor opponent Jessica McCaskill is DAZN and Matchroom aligned and is keen to fight the pound-for-pound star. Indeed, the American will be ringside tomorrow pushing for a rematch to be made for December.

Before looking at any future plans or world title permutations Taylor must first deal with Jennifer Han on the Lara-Warrington II card in Leeds tomorrow night.