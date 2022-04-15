Eddie Hearn believes CBS-McCarthy 2 sets an example

It’s fair to say Eddie Hearn is excited to watch Tommy McCarthy’s rematch with Chris Billam Smith in Manchester this weekend.

The Matchroom boss ‘loves’ the match-up and has commended both for agreeing to a rematch when they could have explored other options.

Speaking at the top table during the final press conference for the Conor Benn v Chris van Heerden topped DAZN-broadcast card, Hearn was enthused about the fighters and the fight.

“This fight I love, Chris Billam Smith versus Tommy McCarthy,” he said.

“First time around at Fight Camp it was one of the fights of the year. Big respect to both guys for taking it. Of course, Tommy McCarthy is coming straight back into what is now an absolute must-win fight for his career, and Billam Smith because he didn’t have to take the fight. He had options to go and defend but I wanted to make this fight for several different reasons.”

The Essex promoter may have been so upbeat in praise for the clash for reasons beyond it just being an eagerly anticipated continental level clash with the potential to entertain.

It appears Hearn may have taken the opportunity to talk to his stable and, through his excitement, encouraged them to be more open to domestic match-ups and to consider the fans, not career safety when making fights.

“Chris Billam Smith for a long time has wanted a big fight in Bournemouth and to do that these days, especially with our schedule, it would have to be in a big, big fight and it has to be when his profile is at the right stage,” he continued.

“Chris Billam Smith in a European title defence against an international fighter does not bring the same eyeballs, does not bring the same attention, does not bring the same excitement as this rematch with Tommy McCarthy.”

“This is a great fight. These are the kind of fights that should be made.”

