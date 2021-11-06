Dylan Moran and Willo Hayden win in Birmingham
Dylan Moran and Willo Hayden both registered victory’s in Birmingham on Saturday night.
The Waterford welter and Dublin 140lbs fighter secured six round point win on a Queensbury show.
Fighting for the first time under the Frank Warren banner and for the first time in a year, Moran shut out MJ Hall over six.
While Crumlin’s Hayden outscored Lee Connelly in just his second pro fight.
The win see’s Moran improve to 16-1 and should set him up for a big BT Sports broadcast in February, while Hayden improves to 2-0 and will be looking to add another W to the win to the column in the spring.
Their opponents slip to 2-68-2 and 7-64-6 respectively.