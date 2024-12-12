‘Don’t Be Surprised’ – Eddie Hearn Shares Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano III Latest

Eddie Hearn suggests he has until January to make Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano III and still hopes to hosts the bout in Croke Park.

The Matchroom boss requested, and was given time by the WBC, to agree with a deal with MVP promotions for a massive three-peat at their convention this week.

If a deal isn’t reached by the end of January the World Boxing Council will order the Irish Icon to defend against another former rival, Chantelle Cameron.

That means if Taylor-Serrano III isn’t a done deal by January’s end, the Bray native would face fighting Cameron again or alternatively would have to vacate the WBC light welterweight title to fight Serrano in a non-indisputed bout.

It’s apparent Matchroom believes the New York-based Puerto Rican is the only Croke Park option and Serrano is the bout they want. Team Serrano are also keen and want the trilogy. There would be concerns with getting a Croke Park agreement by late January, but it’s possible a deal to fight may be made in principle with backup venues in place.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Speaking this week Eddie Hearn said “Taylor – Serrano III is the fight to make. They could fight 10 times and it’s going to be a Fight of the Year contender everytime.

“I believe if we are sensible with MVP we can make that fight. I’d love to take it to Croke Park. I think on the back of Netflix that can do 70,000 or 80,000 and it would be a huge payday for both. Amanda and Katie are two legends of the sport they deserve all the plaudits and all the money. Don’t be surprise to see Katie versus Amanda in Croke Park in late spring or summer of 2025.”