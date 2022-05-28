Headline News News Pro News 

Debut Defeat for Babington after Mexico Baptism of Fire

Jonny Stapleton

It was a baptism of fire for Ireland’s latest pro.

Sinead Babington wasn’t given a warm welcome to the paid ranks, suffering defeat in her pro bow in Mexico on Friday night.

The Tipperary native wasn’t handed a gimme start and was pitted against Litzy Vazquez Ochoa on a Producciones Deportivas card in Mexico City.

The Carrick On Suir native was competitive against a fighter with more amateur and pro experience and did enough to get a draw on one of the judges’ scorecards – but ultimately lost the bout.

The local fighter had her hand rounds after four entertaining rounds, winning via majority decision.

The maths teacher wasn’t crying foul post suffering defeat in a real learning fight but did feel she did enough to secure a draw.

“It was definitely close I thought i definitely had 1 and 4 so draw was fair but it’s all good.I went against a girl with a lot more amateur experience than me it could have went either way. I needed to throw more punches.”

Babington’s record now reads 0-1 while her opponent moves to 2-0 with one stoppage win on her slate.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Mayweather McGregor II in 2020? Dana White suggests it’s happening!

irishboxing

Ulster Elite Senior Championships – SEMI-FINAL RESULTS

Joe O'Neill

Big move for Big Sexy confirmed

irishboxing