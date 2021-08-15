Headline News News Pro News 

Debut Date – Kate Radomska to make pro bow in September

Jonny Stapleton

Kate Radomska has secured a debut date and will punch for pay for the first time next month.

The Waterford fighter will fight a yet to be confirmed opponent in Scotland come September 24.

The kickboxing convert is the latest Irish fighter to appear in Scotland on a Sam Kynoch show. Two weeks after John Carpenter and Jay Byrne fight at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow, Radomska is in action at the venue on a Fight Night card.

Radomska confirmed she was turning over back in November 2020 and has been waiting for a debut date.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com soon after the news broke, she predicted her style would make her a fan-friendly addition to the pro scene.

Indeed, she is hopeful she can bring something many argue the female side of the game lacks, knockouts, to the table.

“The fans will get to see me in very exciting fights, my style is to control the pace of the fight picking accurate punches. I like to work solid body shots, be on the front foot being controlled and not being reckless,” the 30-year-old said.

“My style will definitely suit the pro game and hopefully the fans will get to see some big stoppages.”

Radomska is a relative boxing newcomer, but she isn’t new to combat. Like a host of the pros on the circuit at present, the Robbie Flynn managed fighters comes from kickboxing and Muay Thai background.

“I’ve been in some form of fighting half my life,” she explained before referencing her amateur experience.

“I joined St. Paul’s boxing club in 2017 to get as many fights in as possible. In those 3 years I had roughly 25 fights and won 2 Celtic Box Cups and most recently the Haringey Cup.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

European Women’s Squad announced

irishboxing

Sean Duffy takes late notice chance on world title undercard

Jonny Stapleton

Dublin’s Craig O’Brien wins on MGM debut

Joe O'Neill