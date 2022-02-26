Deadly Debut – Stoppage start for Kieran Molloy

Kieran Molloy started his professional career with a bang producing a deadly debut in Glasgow this evening.

The Galway prospect delivered on his ‘excitement’ promise taking out Damian Esquisabel [4(0)-7(3)] early on the undercard of Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall’s eagerly anticipated undisputed light-welterweight world title fight.

Olympic medal winner, Michael Conlan who manages the three-time Irish Elite Champion alongside his brother Jamie Conlan, had forewarned fans, telling them to ‘expect knockouts whilst suggesting light-middleweight Molloy had lights out power.

The Angel Hernandez trained prospect lived up to the billing stopping Esquisabel in the second of a fight scheduled for four. The stoppage wasn’t a one-punch lights-out job but the strength, power, and presence of the new-to-the-scene pro was obvious.

His opponent tasted the thud early on and an early night looked inevitable from the first few seconds.

Spains, Esquisabel came to the ring on the back of back-to-back fights against Irish opposition, the 30-year-old surprised Cavan’s Dominic Donegan in Belfast last year and was stopped by Paul Ryan last month.

A compact solid and aggressive Molloy hurt his foe with the first-ever shot he landed as a pro and having tasted the power Spaniard was defensive from that point on. The Connaught fighter remained on the attack for the first three minutes but was faced with a defensive opponent. Molloy had to pick his shots and worked body and head in a bid to get past a solid guard.

The second looked set to follow the same script with Esquisable tucking up and Molloy pressing him back to the ropes. The very pro styled former amateur of note pinned the Spaniard in the corner and let upped it a gear eventually forcing former pro turned referee Kevin McIntyre to step in 22 seconds into the second stanza.

Esquisabel did question the decision and the large Molloy following didn’t know whether to celebrate or not at first – but the away fighter wasn’t throwing back.

The win sees Molloy open his account and he is now the proud owner of a 1-0 record, Esquisabel on the other hand slips to 4-8 and may want to avoid Irish opposition for a period of time.