Headline News News Pro News 

Darragh Foley hits out a ‘corny ass clown’ Steven Spark’s call out

Jonny Stapleton ,

Darragh Foley [19(9)-4(0)-1] hit out at Steven Spark [12(11)-2(1)] for calling him out minutes after the Australian confirmed a March 2 fight on a No Limit card.

Both promoter George Rose and the fighter Spark name-dropped the Australian based Dub when speaking to the press after a press conference announcing a WBC-affiliated regional title against River Daz on the undercard of Nikita Tszyu’s debut – a card Dennis Hogan also appears on.

Rose said he love to make a fight between ‘one of the most entertaining fighter’s in Australian boxing’ and ‘The Viking.

The Queensland fighter promised to make ‘Super” irrelevant.

“If Foley finds a pen this year I’m coming to take his head clean off. I’ll make him irrelevant.”

Foley isn’t one to allow a callout pass without response, particularly one laden with smack talk and wasn’t long about attempting to put the Aussie back in his place.

The quick-witted and sharped tongued serial entertainer asked: “Why is this smug little corny ass clown spending half an interview talking about me and what he’d do to me when he has just signed to fight a novice kickboxer? Very odd chap him!”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Late addition made to Belfast BoxNation card

Joe O'Neill

Pizza piss – Dylan Moran tells Deniz Ilbay to stop worrying about his diet and deliver big fight now

Jonny Stapleton

Boston World Title win could lead to Frampton fight at Windsor for James Tennyson

Joe O'Neill