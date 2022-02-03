Darragh Foley hits out a ‘corny ass clown’ Steven Spark’s call out

Darragh Foley [19(9)-4(0)-1] hit out at Steven Spark [12(11)-2(1)] for calling him out minutes after the Australian confirmed a March 2 fight on a No Limit card.

Both promoter George Rose and the fighter Spark name-dropped the Australian based Dub when speaking to the press after a press conference announcing a WBC-affiliated regional title against River Daz on the undercard of Nikita Tszyu’s debut – a card Dennis Hogan also appears on.

Rose said he love to make a fight between ‘one of the most entertaining fighter’s in Australian boxing’ and ‘The Viking.

The Queensland fighter promised to make ‘Super” irrelevant.

“If Foley finds a pen this year I’m coming to take his head clean off. I’ll make him irrelevant.”

Foley isn’t one to allow a callout pass without response, particularly one laden with smack talk and wasn’t long about attempting to put the Aussie back in his place.

The quick-witted and sharped tongued serial entertainer asked: “Why is this smug little corny ass clown spending half an interview talking about me and what he’d do to me when he has just signed to fight a novice kickboxer? Very odd chap him!”