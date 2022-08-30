‘That’s Called Assualt’ – Darragh Foley Ends Interest in ‘Sh*tbag’ Spark

Darragh Foley [20(9)-4(1)-1] has pulled the plug on a Stevie Spark fight.

The Dubliner looked to be on a direct collision course with the Aussie when he joined him on the No Limit roster earlier this year.

Indeed, the hard-hitting southpaw says a fight with the Toowoomba native was part of his promotional deal and an agreement was in place to fight this Autumn.

However, ‘The Viking’ heads stateside next and makes his Matchroom debut against Montana Love in Clevland in November.

‘Super’ isn’t too happy and hit out at what he feels is a ‘sh*tbag’ move when confirming he will fight Blake Minto [14(3)-3(1)-2] for the vacant IBO Inter-continental Super lightweight title on No Limits’ ‘Super Sunday’ card on October 8 in Newcastle, New South Wales.

“This is the first and last time I’ll say this because I’m not going to give this little sh*tbag any more air time,” he said.

“I was meant to fight Spare Rib Spark, he had a contract, he talked a whole heap of sh*t and then didn’t sign that contract. Now he’s gone over to America to fight against some guy who walks a puddle out to the ring and his name is Love. Go have fun with that man in America.

“Look, you can’t fight someone who doesn’t want to fight you, I think that’s called assault then.”

The Aussie based Blanch native still has an interesting fight on the cards, as he takes on former Gearoid Clancy foe Minto.

The ever entertaining Dub says he will look for the knockout and the 15,000 Australian Dollar KO of the night bonus during the fight.

“I’m going to fight a real fighter, Blake Minto in his home town and I am going to have fun. I’m going to go in looking for that 15g. From here on out its knockouts, knockouts.”