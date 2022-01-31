Conor Coyle would ‘still love to fight Eubank’ – open to Agyarko meeting too

Chris Eubank Jr seems to be top of the hit list but Connor Coyle is open to a Caoimhin Agyarko fight and raised his hand for any December 2022 Belfast card.

Coyle in America for the first time since 2020 at the Memorial Hall in Melrose, Boston, on February 19th and has his sights set on a March NABA title fight.

It’s the perfect start to what the middleweight hopes will be breakout year and a 12 month period that ends with a big fight against a big name.

Eubank Jr, who he had the chance to fight at late notice late last year, is the one he wants but Coyle is open to any fight that will help him take a step up the boxing ladder.

“I want big names by the end of this year,” he explained to Irish-boxing.com. “I’m still a free agent, so if that phone rings with the right offer, I’ll be keeping myself ready all year. I would still love to fight Chris Eubank Jr.”

A grenade seems to have been thrown into the Irish middleweight scene since Caoimhin Agyarko has signed with Matchroom. It’s led to Eddie Hearn suggesting the likes of Jason Quigley, Luke Keeler and Spike O’Sullivan as possible Black Thunder Winter Belfast opponents.

Coyle has been mentioned by others revealed he would be keen. The 30-year-old also wants it to be known that despite his American training base he does want to fight at home.

“If I got the phone call from Eddie asking me to fight Hynes at end of the year, yes I would take it if the terms were right. We would have three big titles and the winner would get Into top #10 spot with WBA, WBC, IBF.

“I would love to fight closer to home, Belfast especially, as it’s only down the road from Derry. But anywhere in the UK would be great, I want to build a bigger fan base at home and start putting bums in seats with exciting and explosive fights. I’ll fight who ever I need to to get my recognition, and build my stats,” he adds before stating Quigley, Keeler, Spike and co are not on his immediate radar and bringing back to Eubank Jr.

“Top fighting lads in Ireland, all of them. But none in my sights for right now. We all have our own path and until they cross we won’t fight.

“I think there is a lot of other fights out there I could be going for, the like of Eubank Jr, or Williamson. That’s the kind of fights I want to be in towards the end of this year.”