Commonwealth youth medalist and Conor McGregor sparring partner turns pro

Tiernan Bradley‘s move from amateur to professional is finally official.

The Tyrone native has fought in a vest in quite sometime, but remained a regular face in St Michael’s Gym Inchicore, which in turn prompted suggestions he was on the verge of turning pro over the last year.

Irish-boxing.com can now confirm the slick operator has indeed made the transition and will punch for pay once boxing has resumed.

Indeed, Bradley, a brother of young undefeated prospect Calum Bradley, was set to debut on the Ring Kings II card initially scheduled for May 9 in Waterford.

The postponement of that card delayed the debut, but the Sacred Heart Omagh graduate has turned over and is hoping to punch for pay this year.

Bradley will be trained by Steven O’Rourke and will remain apart of the St Michael’s Gym, working alongside BUI Celtic champion Victor Rabei, heavyweight Paddy Nevin, Ryan O’Rourke, Tony Browne and Aaron O’Reilly.

The 23-year-old was always a respected underage amateur and won Commonwealth Youth Silver, but his name came to prominence during the build up to Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s money making exhibition.

Bradley was drafted as ‘Mayweather replica’ and was part of McGregor’s camp ahead of the record breaking PPV event. The then 20-year-old was initially brought in for two weeks of sparring in Dublin, only to be brought to Las Vegas for the remainder of the camp, meaning he was there for the infamous Paulie Malignaggi spar.

He has been spotted around St Michael’s Gym and in the corner of his brother, but things have gone relatively quiet on the Bradley front since.

That will change at the next possible opportunity as Bradley is now fit and ready to debut.

Bradley joins Edward Donovan, Christian Preston, Fearghus Quinn, Paul McCullagh, Ryan O’Rourke, Alan O’Connor, Jason Harty, Alan O’Reilly and James McGivern as fighters to have turned over in 2020.