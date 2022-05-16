Comeback Change – James Cahill becomes latest pro to return amateur

The comeback is still on – it just looks a little different.

James Cahill remains on course for a return to boxing but will re-enter the fray wearing a vest.

Irish-boxing.com understands the Bray fighter has been granted approval by the IABA to return to the amateur ranks and he will represent St Theresa Boxing Club when he laces them back up again.

‘Chopper’ had confirmed late last year that he had decided to comeback to the sport but was set to fight as a professional under the Boxing Ireland banner.

However, after seeing proposed return dates fall through and with very little on offer by way of pro work in Ireland at present he has decided to dig out his old amateur book.

The welterweight had impressed as a teenage prospect in 2017, winning two fights and showing a nice pro-style on Celtic Clash 3 and 4 before stepping back from the sport due to work and family commitments.

The time is now right for a return and he will do so as an amateur.

Cahill becomes only the fourth Irish fighter to make the reverse switch, although he is the third this year.

His gym mate Regan Buckley made the transition back in 2018 and went on to win European Games bronze. The Bray flyweight then retired from the game altogether before competing bare-knuckle with BKB last week.

Sligo’s James Lynch made the move more recently, defeating Peter Vrinceanu to be crowned Irish Defence Forces Champion. Bray’s and Dee Sullivan has been selected to fight in this Summer’s Commonwealth Games for Team NI.