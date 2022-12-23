Christmas Comes Late For Conor Quinn

Conor Quinn [4(3)-0-1] is delighted he won’t be able to overindulge this Christmas.

The young Belfast prospect fights on the first Irish card of the New Year and this February 4th fight date means he has to train over the Christmas period.

Camp coinciding with Christmas is something boxers usually lament but, for the MHD super flyweight prospect, he is overjoyed

An early-year fight date was a Christmas gift he worried he’d never receive during a period in which he wasn’t allowed to box.

The 24-year-old had scan issues that kept him from competing for nigh on three years, eventually requiring heart surgery, so backing up a busy end to this year with an early 2023 start is well worth limiting the amount of Turkey on his plate come Sunday.

“It’s been a busy end to the year and it’ll be a busy start to the New Year,” said the Dee Walsh-trained wee man.

“The last two Christmases I’ve had, I’ve been wondering if I’d ever box again and now I’ve got an exact date to work towards.

“When I signed with Mark Dunlop I told him I wanted to fight as much as possible and I’ve had three fights in the space of a couple of months and I’ve got another one pencilled in.

“So I’ve got something to push on towards because everything slows down over Christmas and it’s good to have something to focus on.”

Quinn returns atop the MHD ‘Climb’ card at the Europa Hotel on February 4th – a bill which also features a fantastic Jamie Morrissey v Kevin Cronin BUI Celtic light heavyweight title clash.

The former Clonard ABC amateur, who banked two wins in Australia and Thailand before ending his break with three quick-fire fights in Belfast, defeated journeyman Stephen Jackson at the SSE Arena on December 10.

Getting some arena experience was big for ‘The Magnificent’ and a great way to end what turned out to be a great year.

“It was great to fight at the SSE on the biggest show in the country. It was great to get a taste of a stadium show and all three of my fights have been on TV as well, which is amazing.”