Celtic Clash 12 Running Order

Tonight marks Celtic Clash’s return to Ireland for the first time since February of 2020.

Boxing Ireland brings the popular series back to Belfast and the Devenish Complex.

The card was close to falling through on numerous occasions during fight week with securing opponents proving extremely difficult.

Unfortunately for Jake Hanney, he seen his fight fall through but will compete in an exhibition with Dominic Donegan getting rounds of sorts.

Crumlin graduate Cian Doyle and Kerry’s Kingdom Kid Liam Walsh debut on the card, Eddie Treacy fights for the first time in two years, Owen O’Neill competes in his first six-rounder and Robert Burke and Jamie Morrissey will trade leather in an eagerly anticipated all-Irish top of the bill.

Doors open at 5:30pm with the first fight is set to glove off at 7pm and the running order is as follows:

Exhibition – Jake Hanney vs Dominic Donegan

4 x3 Light middleweight bout – Eddie Treacy vs Dario Borosa

4×3 Featherweight bout Cian Doyle vs Luke Fash

4 x3 Middleweight bout Liam Walsh vs Kristap Zulgis

6 x 3 Light middleweight bout Owen O’Neill vs Naeem Ali

6 x 3 Super middleweight Robert Burke vs Jaime Morrissey