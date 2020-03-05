‘Carlsberg don’t do fight nights’ – Ray Moylette predicts he will send ‘club fighter’ Larry Fyrers ‘back to the building site’

There isn’t too much sweet about ‘Sugar Ray’ as he approaches fight week for the first time in over a year.

Not that Mayo man Ray Moylette [11(4)-1(0)] cuts an angry figure as he closes in on an intriguing March 14 clash with Larry Fryers [11(4)-2(1)], rather he isn’t going to be whispering sweet nothings the way of his fellow country man.

It’s obvious the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter isn’t worried about providing his Monaghan counter part with motivational pieces to stick on the dressing room wall, as he discusses the fan friendly affair in the least friendly of fashions.

Indeed, Moylette goes as to promise to send the New York based fighter ‘back to the building site’ on Saturday week.

The 29-year-old fighter has no issue straying away from a more politically correct interview to suggest he is the main lightweight taking to the stage on a Murphy’s Boxing show at the House of Blues – and states even if the stars align he won’t be upset on St Patricks weekend.

“Plenty of hopefuls hope their man can bring the upset and beat the former world champion and former European champion in the fight of the night in a packed out theatre on Paddys Weekend,” Moylette begins when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s a nice little fairy tale he has pitched, but I’m sorry to say fairy tales don’t come true. Carlsberg don’t do fight nights and Larry will be back on the building site Monday morning making his coffee thinking – what if?

Fryers has developed a reputation as an entertainer Stateside. Indeed, his get up off the floor knockout win against a late replacement last summer – on the night the pair were initially meant to meet – earned him a slot on a Matchroom show.

However, Moylette doesn’t seem impressed and stresses he would be a scalp for the American based Irish man.

“This is a great chance for him to raise his profile. By all means I’m not the biggest name in Irish boxing. In fact I’m quiet a bit off that since I haven’t fought in over a year, but I can see how he would like my scalp on his record. This is a good chance for him to get his name out there.

“This fight has created a lot if interest. No one knows who Larry fought in his last fight. The all know about this one. They have attached my name to it so I have no doubt he will bring plenty of support with him.”

Once in a while a fight comes along that has all the makings of a war, and this is that fight!!! Ray Moylette and Larry Fryers battle for the Jr Welterweight New England Championship!! Don’t miss what has “fight of the night” written all over it…Saturday, March 14th!! pic.twitter.com/5xmuJ2JX4I — Murphys Boxing (@murphysboxing) March 5, 2020

That support will play a part in creating an atmosphere that will only aid the fight in becoming fight of the night suggests the Islandeady fighter, who himself generates a Boston following.

He does agree with his rival that their clash will steal the show and does believe ‘Lethal’ will come fit and prepared. However, Moyelette argues that won’t be enough and his ring craft will ensure he edges proceedings.

“I agree with him on that,” he responds when queiried about Fryers ‘fight of the night’ prediction.

“Fight of the night will come down to two things. The entertainment in the ring and the support outside. I have no doubt Larry will show up and be ready. I would be disappointed if he didn’t, but Larry at his very best is just your average club fighter. Tough, durable and the heart of a lion but he is very limited in boxing skill and ring craft. I expect to be champion when the bell rings. I respect Larry and have no I’ll feelings towards him. It will take close to my best to beat him, but I will beat him.”