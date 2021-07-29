Byrne Return – September comeback confirmed for ‘The Negotiator’

Jay Byrne will make a surprise return to the ring in just over a month’s time.

The BBBofC Celtic title winner hasn’t fought since late 2019 and was rumoured to have been retired.

However, ‘The Negotiator’ returns in Scotland and will trade leather at the Crown Plaza, Glasgow on September 17.

The Loughlinstown native rekindles his relationship with Sam Kynoch and fights on the Scottish fight makers dinner show against a yet to be confirmed opponent.

Byrne, who has managed fighters and flirted with promoting shows in the past, hasn’t been seen in a pro ring since late 2019 when he lost to Ahmed Rossi in Manchester, that six-round point reverse came after the 154lbs fighter lost to John Telford up at middleweight.

Prior to that the former Bray Wanderers footballer had won and successfully defended the BBBofC’s Celtic title thanks to away from home wins over Marc Kerr and Stefan Sanderson.

The fact the Dubliner, who has shared the ring with Paddy Gallagher, Craig O’Brien, Gerrard Whitehouse, Josh Kelly, Felix Cash and Anthony Fowler, still holds the strap suggests there are some big fights there for him.

Although most likely he will return in a ring rust-freeing fight. Irish-boxing.com understands Byrne has been in Ballyfermot training alongside Pete Taylor’s fighters over the last number of months.

Indeed, the Pete Taylor trained, John Carpenter joins him on the September card.

The Clondalkin super-middle made a relatively out-of-the-blue debut back in June, defeating the tough Ryan Hibbert via the scorecards on a FightZone-broadcast card in Sheffield.

Now he looks to keep the ball rolling in Scotland, no doubt a fighter with no amateur experience will be looking to bank some rounds.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com he revealed he was happy to learn on the job in the short term.

“I’ve no amateur experience so I’m just looking to keep it rolling smooth, I’m not looking for anything smooth at the moment. I’m not rushing it. I’m happy to get as many fights in as possible in the next two or even three years and then start looking for titles,” he said before discussing what it’s like to train under Taylor.

“I improve every day under Pete and I’m happy to learn under him. I’m like a sponge and I can’t believe how I’ve improved under Pete and alongside all the lads.”