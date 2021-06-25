Buzzing Owen O’Neill ready to rock Spain

Owen O’Neill [5(0)-0] is ready to put on a career-best performance in Spain this weekend.

The popular ‘Operator’ showed serious improvements when he took to the ring in Luxembourg last time out and feels ready to build on that display on Celtic Clash 11 this coming Saturday.

The ticket-selling Boxing Ireland star doesn’t know who he is set to face on the latest instalment of the successful series but feels he has put in the kind of work that will ensure success regardless of who mans the opposite corner.

“I feel I produced a great performance in my last fight especially after being out of the ring for over a year but I know I can step it up too,” he told Irish-Boxing.com before predicting a step up in performance level next on Saturday.

“Camp has gone great, myself and Dee [Walsh] have worked on a lot on things especially stuff that suits the way I box. I’ve also teamed up with Sean Crowe as my new S&C coach. We have really gone into deep waters in our sessions pushing my body to the limit every time.”

“I’m ready to rock. I still don’t know who I’m fighting but I’ll be ready. I have stepped things up this camp conditioning-wise and improved other things too, so I’m ready to put in a great performance.”

There has been plenty of suggestion that this weekend’s card is a precursor to some all-Irish madness on Celtic Clash 12 and 13.

The talk is this show allows a host of Boxing Ireland’s talent to rid themselves of some rust before crowds can return and watch them in the kind of domestic action the Celtic Clash series is famed for.

‘Triple O’ hasn’t heard such talk as of yet but and suggests when the time comes he will be ready. I’m not sure haven’t heard anything myself, so not that I know of anyways, but when them fights come I’ll be more than ready,” he adds before revealing he will enjoy some down time after the fight.

“It’s quality to be fighting in Spain. Go over to do the business, then enjoy myself, some tasty grub and wee pint or two. Buzzing!”