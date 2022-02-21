Busy Mike Perez defends against Ducard on Maidana return bill

Mike Perez [26(17)-3(1)-1] could take another step along the world title trail with victory in Dubai next month.

Cork’s Cuban cruiserweight defends his WBA Intercontinental title a week after the likes of Tyrone McKenna, Jono Carroll, TJ Doheny and Rohan Date go to work in the Middle East.

The former heavyweight prospect takes on Vasile Ducard [10(9)-4(0)-1] in a title fight that should increase in standing with the WBA if he emerges victorious, and his world title hopes as a result.

The fight populates a bill that includes the return of former world welterweight champion Marcos Maidana. The 38-year-old fights for the first time since 2014 against an unconfirmed middleweight foe.

The clash is also Perez’s third in seven months and third since teaming up with Legacy Sports. The 36-year-old stopped Tony Salam and Jose Gregorio Ulrich since he returned after three years out and is gaining momentum heading into what could be a big year for the Cuban.

A fighter of Perez’s talent and experience would be expected to beat Ducard but the Croat’s record suggest he is durable and carries power.