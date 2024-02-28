Brother Knows Best – Glen Byrne trusts brother’s opponent choice

Glenn Byrne is taking a brother-know-best approach to another test this weekend.

The new-to-the-scene Loughlinstown fighter trades leather for a second time since turning over on the Stars of the Future card promoted by older brother Jay Byrne.

It appears he is getting no family favours as he faces a Brazilian banger at the Warehouse.

Byrne follows up as tough a debut as you can get against Allan White with a six round clash with Gilson Gois da Silva Junior, a fighter that comes to Dublin with seven knockout wins to his name.

It has to be noted all of his stoppage wins came in Brazil, three against debutants and two against fighters without a win on their record and pointed out that the 31-year-old has also been stopped twice, but he still represents a threat.

Not that the fighter, who is scheduled to fight in the Ulster Hall on March 30, is worried, preferring to trust his brother, manager and coach rather than get mad at him.

Byrne also understands as a semi pro graduate he may have to progress differently.

“I don’t have an input in the choice of opponents. Whatever Jay feels is right for me I go with it,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“We’ve put a plan together and we’re going through the list ticking off different things. I obviously don’t have the same level as experience the majority of fighters have, so I need to gain it on the job.

“This lad is a southpaw and a heavy hitter. Different from the first fight.”

The Brazilian does offer different threats that the Ian Gaughran managed White, meaning Byrne has had to work on a fresh game plan.

“Jay and Matthew have watched him and gone through a plan with me. His record shows he carries power so I’ve to be cautious of that. I think he’ll try load up on shots, and mostly box by moving away from me,” he adds.

The six-round element also adds to the challenge claims Byrne, who would love a stoppage win.

“Besides the opponent, stepping up to 6 rounds in my second fight is a test In itself. I feel like I’m conditioned well and shouldn’t have any issues, but everything’s different on the night.

“The Ideal scenario would be to get the stoppage if it came but I’m ready for 6 tough rounds and getting the win.”

Reflecting on a testing debut, Byrne, who hasn’t sparred during camp due to the fact he is recovering from an injury, added:

“The whole experience was surreal. After looking back, my performance could have been better, but I think it was a mix of nerves and obviously having a tough opponent of Allan in front of me. Being honest I wasn’t expecting it to be as tough.”