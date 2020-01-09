Celtic Queen – Siobhan O’Leary to fight for title in Scotland this month

Siobhan O’Leary [3(2)-0] has finally secured a breakthrough fight and will box for a title next time she takes to the ring.

The Kerry-born Limerick-based big puncher will fight for the Celtic Nations title as early as January 31 and could kick start a big year with a notable win.

The straight-talking super featherweight has made no secret about her desire to be fast tracked and has been handed a title fight as early as her fourth fight.

The Pawel Popko coached pro will fight Scottish-based Greek Eftychia Kathopouli over six rounds for the belt.

‘Greek Trouble’ has the similar record to O’Leary, fighting four times a pro with her only defeat coming against Rachel Ball after a blood and guts brawl.

The fight will play out in the 36-year-old’s adopted hometown of Glenrothes on an SM Promotions card and is one of two female title fights on the bill.

O’Leary thought she had secured a fight with Kathopouli last year and the pair looked odds on to fight on September 6. However, much to the keen to kick on operator’s disappointment, the bout, which had been agreed in principle as early as July, never materialized.

The initial agreement was to fight for the BUI Celtic title, which would have opened doors for the first Irish title fight.

O’Leary was determined to become the first female BUI Celtic Champion and secure a title that would have help validate her decision to turn over past the 30 mark.

However she didn’t see it as an end of a chapter rather a strap that could have paved the way to a historic fight she is more than keen to partake in.

The Boxing Ireland fighter seen the title as a stepping stone to an Irish title fight and was keen to use it to help set up an historic fight with fellow Irish super featherweight Elaine Greenan.

“It’s a massive fight and I am looking forward to it,” she told Irish-boxing.com last Summer.

“Winning a title is a big accomplishment, but it opens doors too. For me it paves the way to that Irish title fight. I want to be one half of that historical fight and play my part in Irish boxing history.”

If O’Leary and Greenan were to meet for the Irish strap it would prove to be the first ever female Irish title fight- and that is something that really excites the Kerry native.

“I would be honoured, humbled and grateful for that to come into my life of course and this is a major step to that.”

This clash isn’t for the BUI Celtic title so Irish title mandatory status doesn’t come with victory. However, it’s against a noteworthy opponent who no doubt will come to win and while it might not mean next step Irish title it will certainly bring O’Leary closer to that historic fight.

Speaking with regard to traveling to Scotland the first time the fight was on the cards, O’Leary said:

“Our team are confident are all confident. I go over there confident of bringing back the title.

“If I am to worry about traveling or going to Scotland I may as well keep boxing journey women for the rest of my career. Whats the point of that? I am confident I can win and it doesn’t matter where it is.”