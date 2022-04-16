Brave Belujsky Beaten in Cullen Battle

By Owen Ryan

Tough Vladimir Belujsky showed great resilience to bring Jack Cullen the scheduled eight rounds on Saturday evening in Manchester.

The Cork resident was well in the fight for the first five rounds, but was badly shaken by a strong right hook with a minute left in the sixth, and from then on it was really a question of whether he could go the distance or not.

Despite Cullen targeting his body successfully throughout the seventh, he managed to stay upright, and while he was shaken by a Cullen right hand with 40 seconds left, Belujsky deservedly made it until the final bell.

Referee Steve Gray scored it 80-72, and it was a pretty fair scoreline, although Belujsky did have his moments in the early stages.

Manchester, UK: Jack Cullen vs Vladimir Belujsky, Super-Middleweight Contest 16 April 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The first round was one that could actually have gone his way, with a good right hook from Belujsky being one of the most eye-catching shots of those first three minutes.

However the great reach of Cullen was always evident, and his jab was very successful throughout, and while Belujsky certainly did have his moments during those early rounds, overall Cullen was a cut above.

Prior to the fight Belujsky’s power seemed to give him the best chance of causing an upset, but while he did have occasional successes, he wasn’t really able to put Cullen under really significant pressure at any stage.

However, he was still a danger until at least the fifth round-the best of the fight- when both men had pockets of success, albeit Cullen still being the superior fighter.

Belujsky did manage to land a nice left hook in the sixth, but when Cullen hurt him with a hard right, the sting was taken out of ‘Big Bad Vlad’ fighter, but he showed great toughness to reach the final bell, despite the pressure he was put under by Cullen, who deservedly recorded his 21st victory.

Despite a very comprehensive defeat on the scorecard, Belujsky can be proud of the heart he showed to take his opponent to the final bell.

Picture credit Mark Robbinson Matchroom