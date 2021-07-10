Boxing Ireland Promotions Secure Major Merger

It will be Boxing Ireland Promotions – but not as we know it.

The successful Irish promotional outfit are on the verge of announcing a merger and will make changes they believe will greatly benefit their stable of fighters.

The promotional outfit – run by Leonard Gunning, Stephen Sharpe, and Dennis Morrison – today confirmed rumours of a big move were true.

The team behind the Celtic Clash series will team up with a manager with one of the biggest stables in the world.

Details of who they will merge with and what it means for their stable and Irish boxing as a whole will be revealed in the coming days.

Irish-boxing.com understands the merger won’t mean an end to the popular Celtic Clash series, instead it’s believed it will help it make the fight nights stronger and more frequent.

Indeed, a number of shows will be officially announced in the next week.

Boxing Ireland have been the most prolific domestic promoter of shows in Ireland in recent years and have ensured regular cards for fighters to work on and fans to take in.

They have proved a massive advocate for the all-Irish card and have shown they are open to working with other promoters on the island and further afield. They have also cultivated the Celtic Clash series, which has grown in popularity and provided a number of Fight of The Year winning bouts.

The series reached number 11 in Spain last month and should return to Belfast in September before bringing boxing back to Dublin before the end of the year.

This merger is said to make the promotional outfit stronger and open more avenues for a stable that includes exciting young talent Katelynn Phelan, Dominic Donegan, Eddie Treacy, Owen Duffy, Stephen McAfee, Kevin Cronin, Owen O’Neill and more.