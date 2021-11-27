Bombs Away – Stevie McKenna fights fellow KO artist for World youth title

It could be a case of who lands first as Ireland’s most aggressive fighter Stevie McKenna [10(9)-0] fights a fellow KO lover in London on December 10.

Hennessy Sports confirmed ‘The Hitman’ would challenge for the IBF world youth title before the year was out after his 47-second demolition of Richmond Djarbeng in Coventry earlier this month – and McKenna’s opponent for the Crystal Palace hosted Channel 5 broadcast title fight was confirmed today. Aziz Quartey [19(18)-5(1)] stands between the Monaghan man and youth world title success.

Little is known about ‘The Punisher’ and he could well suffer the same fate as fellow Ghanain Djarbeng but his record does make for interesting reading.

Indeed, it suggests a bombs away affair may await. 18 of Quartey’s 19 wins have come inside the distance and he looks to carry real power. The fact all those wins took place in Ghana has to be taken into account but Quartey has gone the distance on his sole trip outside of his home country.

The Ghanian was outpointed by former NABO welterweight title challenger and EBU External champion Aslanbek Kozaev in Russia in 2019, which suggests he has enough about him to test the 24-year-old.

McKenna’s Hennessy Sports stablemates Aaron McKenna and Brett McGinty also appear on the card. McGinty will make a return to six-round action while Aaron McKenna will fight for the WBC world youth title.