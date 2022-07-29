‘Biggest Fight Out There’ – Top Rank Eyeing Up Former World Champ for Michael Conlan

A Michael Conlan [16(8)-1(1)] and Isaac Dogboe [24(15)-2(1)] fight could be back on the cards according to Top Rank President Todd DuBoef.

The former WBO super bantamweight champion of the world and the 2015 World Amateur Championship gold medal winner have verbal sparred previously and did agree to fight on a Tyson Fury card in December 2019.

A fight failed to materialize but ‘Royal Storm’ is a name still often linked to the Belfast star.

However, whike victory over Joet Gonzalez in a WBC featherweight title eliminator last weekend seemed to put further distance between Dogboe and the Olympic medal winner, DuBoef suggests its one that appeals to Top Rank.

Having earned the right to fight for a world title Dogboe may not want a clash with anyone bar the champion but the Top Rank President believes a bout with Conlan, who faces Miguel Marriaga in Belfast on August 6 and is rumoured to be exploring a Jaza Dickens fight for

December, could be bigger for the Ghanian Brit.

“I can see it happening,” the Top Rank president Todd DuBoef said. “Great weight class, a lot of good matchups, a lot of good places to go.

“It may not be the case that the title opportunity is the best opportunity. And it may be that Dogboe and Conlan becomes the biggest fight out there for the two of them and there may not be a title associated. It doesn’t diminish the value of the fight at all.

“Stylistically and from a fanbase point of view it may be a wonderful match to have so we weigh all of those things as we move forward.”

Before a fight between the pair can be explored Conlan first has to come through a clash with three-time world title challenger Marriaga at the SSE Arena on August 6.

Conlan tops a stacked card that features Tyrone McKenna v Chris Jenkins, Padraig McCrory v Marco Periban, and all-Irish clashes in James McGivern v Tony McGlynn and Colm Murphy v Ruadhan Farrell – not to mention an interesting Paddy Donovan v Tom Hill clash as well as fights for Sean McComb, Lewis Crocker, Kurt Walker, Kieran Molloy. Thomas Carty and Fearghus Quinn.