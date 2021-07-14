‘Bigger and better fight’ – September upgrade for Larry Fryers

Larry Fryers [11(4)-4(2)] has managed to trade up in terms of his next fight.

Fryers today confirmed his clash with the undefeated Mark Dawson set for the top of July 24 Philadelphia bill has been cancelled.

However, the Wayne McCullough trained fighter isn’t upset as he has found something bigger to replace it. Fryers revealed the news on social media stating: “Unfortunately my fight for July 24th is off but only because I’ve got a bigger and better fight now for September 17th all the details on the fight coming soon.”

The Clones light welter didn’t reveal details of his next outing but Irish-boxing.com understands he will still fight in Philly and is line to face former USBA champion Samuel Teah [17(7)-4(2)-1].

Fryers attempted to upset teen sensation Xander Zayas on a Top Rank show as recent as June 12 but was stopped by a possible star of the future.

That defeat was ‘Lethal’s’ third on the bounce and his third against a high profile emerging talent, it also came not long after he saw fights with Elvis Rodriguez and former world champion Rances Barthelemy fall through last minute due to covid.

The recent reverse prompted many to assume the now Las Vegas based 30-year-old would take a routine return to winning ways fight next.

However, that’s not the case as Fryers will take on another undefeated prospect. This time it’s Mark Dawson [8-01], a 24-year-old southpaw from Phillidelphia.

Teah isn’t as lauded a prospect as Fryers’ more recent foes, suggesting there is a bigger chance for the 30-year-old to cause an upset.