‘Big changes, big statement’ — Callum Walsh ready to deliver in Las Vegas

Callum Walsh says big changes will help him make a big statement in Las Vegas on Friday.

The Cork star headlines Zuffa Boxing’s first pro boxing event when he fights Carlos Ocampo the UFC’s Apex live on Paramount+.

Having featured high up the blockbuster Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford card last September it’s another chance for the world title hopeful to make an impression – and he plans on doing just that.

Although to ensure he does make the desired impact, the 25-year-old undefeated middleweight has changed things up.

Dana White’s favourite boxer wasn’t too pleased with how he performed against Fernando Vargas last time out.

“I wasn’t happy with the performance,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“I wasn’t happy with my camp. I wasn’t happy with anything really leading up to the fight. It showed in the ring. It showed I wasn’t prepared as well as I could have been. I made a lot of changes in my camp. Big changes.

“I think it will really show in this next fight. I feel 100 percent better than I was four or five months ago. I feel like I am improving and definitely ready to go in and perform for this next fight. I understand I need to go in there and make a big statement after that last performance.”

Walsh won’t have Freddie Roach in his corner for the first time since turning over on Friday. The southpaw retains the Wild Card link but has made alterations within the team.

“I’m not training at Wild Card anymore. I decided to move around for this camp, get a new look. I am still using Wild Card coaches but I have taken a bit of a different approach for this camp,” he explains.

“I’m just, taking control of my career now. I don’t want to let that happen again, I want to go in there 100 percent prepared for every fight.”

This weekend officially kicks off Zuffa’s move into boxing. There has already been talk of bringing some UFC principles into the sweetscience and one thing the Cobh man hopes they adopt is the international policy.

The Tom Loeffler-guided contender, who should fight at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day, would love to top another Irish card.

“I would like to think it would be like that. Go to Ireland, put on a show, like we did when we went to Dublin, we put on a full Irish card,” he says.