Bellator bill topper Sinead Kavanagh targets Tasha Jonas

Sinead Kavanagh would like to go back to her boxing roots and fight recently crowned world champion Natasha Jonas.

The Dubliner is currently an MMA competitor and a Bellator bill topper. This coming weekend she competes in a historic all Irish clash with Belfast’s Leah McCourt in the co-main event at Bellator 275.

Speaking in the build-up to Friday’s clash, Kavanagh revealed would be willing to return to the squared circle and name-dropped recent Katie Taylor foe and recently crowned WBO light middleweight champion Natasha Jonas as a possible opponent.

“I wouldn’t mind doing a boxing fight,” Kavanagh told Donagh Corby of Mirror Fighting ahead of this weekend’s action. “It wouldn’t be original or anything.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t mind doing a 66kg (145lb) fight, that would be awesome, it would be great.

“Tasha Jonas would be a good opponent for me, I’d go with that.”

Kavanagh has proven boxing pedigree having won five Irish amateur titles, the former Driminagh BC boxer has also represented Ireland at International tournaments. Indeed, a former International teammate of Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington, she was one of the first female National Stadium regulars.

The SGB fighter, who left boxing somewhat disgruntled, has always maintained a close relationship with experienced Boxing coach Tony Davitt and is a close friend and sparring partner to Kellie Harrington.

