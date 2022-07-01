Battling Kate Radomska Suffers Surprise Defeat

Kate Radomska suffered a surprise upset defeat in Essex tonight.

The Waterford fighter was meant to take a big step toward a historic European title fight with victory in her first eight-round contest.

However, she ultimately watched her opponent’s hand be raised and suffered a first career defeat after a massively entertaining bout.

Gemma Ruegg didn’t read the script and shocked the prospect on a ‘Night of Prospects’ card in Grays Civic Hall, battling her way to a 77-76 referee’s decision.

The House of Pain fighter came out guns blazing from the off, marching forward and letting her hands go. Radomska initially looked surprised but wasn’t found wanting. She fought fire with fire when needs be and did appear to be landing the more eye-catching shots from off the back foot.

Ruegg’s approach led to six high-octane fast-paced hard to score rounds, with something as simple as the Brit’s forward momentum possibly allowing her to shade the closer sessions.

By the sixth Radomska really found rhythm and range as she turned on the style. The 32-year-old had her game foe at the end of her reach, began to make Ruegg miss, and make her pay. The Robbie Flynn guided light flyweight hopeful dropped her hands more in the seventh, flicking up a solid jab and showing great footwork to make it back-to-back rounds in her favour, the clearest won stanzas of the fight.

The Deise fighter took on the Bournemouth battler at her own game in a brilliant last round standing, trading and throwing punches right and until the final bell of her first eight-rounder.

There was a real feeling the result was in the balance going to the scorecard and a draw might have been on the cards. However, Ruegg got the nod to improve her record to 4-4, while the battling Irish fighter now holds a 3-1 slate.

Meanwhile, Luke Caffrey extended his winning start to three fights with victory at the Bolton Whites hotel. The Dubliner out pointed George Rodgers 40-36 yo move to 3-0, and Rodgers slips to 0-13-1.