Back On! Joyce to face TJ Doheny defeater on TV world title fight undercard







David Oliver Joyce [12(9)-1(1)] tricky fight with Ionut Baluta [13(2)-2(0)] has been rescheduled and bumped up to a bigger show.

DOJ was meant to fight the potential banana skin on Wednesday gone, but the bout had to be cancelled. It’s now been remade and is set for a TV show.

‘The Punisher’ could get Irish revenge live on BT Sports on the undercard of the world title showdown between WBA and IBF super-lightweight champion Taylor and unbeaten mandatory challenger Apinun Khongsong, which goes down on Saturday 26 September.

Joyce’s Spanish based 26-year-old opponent shocked former world champion TJ Doheny in Dubai as recent as March.

‘Il Capo’ was drafted in to keep the Portlaoise native busy ahead a possible return to world level, but didn’t read the script and registered a massive upset.

Discussing the fight and his opponent when it was first announced Joyce said: “I’ve watched Baluta’s last fight with TJ Doheny. He’s not bad, and throws lots of punches on the back foot. TJ didn’t perform against him, but I’m in a different mind frame. I’m used to taking on guys like this so I’m looking forward in getting in there.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan added: “Baluta is riding the crest of a wave beating Kyle Williams and then former World Champion TJ Doheny in March. all the while fighting out of the away corner.

“Davey is coming off a career best win against former world champion Lee Haskins in February and is hunting for a world title shot at super-bantamweight, now ranked no. 12 in the world with the WBO.”