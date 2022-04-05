Anthony Cacace to fight former world champion in Fury – Whyte chief support

Anthony Cacace [19(7)-1(0)] could take a huge step toward a super featherweight world title shot on the undercard of the massive Tyson Fury – Dillian Whye heavyweight world title fight later this month.

The mercurial talent shares the ring with a former world champion and competes for a title that should enhance his ranking on the high-profile PPV card.

The undercard for the heavyweight world title fight was finally officially confirmed this evening and the lineup has ‘The Aphace’ trading leather with Jonathan Romero [34(1()-1(1)] at Wembley on April 23.

The Belfast fighter and the Columbian will fight for the WBO International title over 10 rounds.

Romero is a former IBF super bantamweight world champion, who was at one stage regularly linked to Carl Frampton. His sole career defeat came at the gloves of Kiko Martinez in 2013. He never returned to world level after that reverse but continued to fight and has looked comfortable in the majority of his 11 wins since.

How close he will be to his best, at 35 years of age and up at super feather, remains to be seen but it is a named opponent for the keen to kick out Cacace.

Indeed, defeating Romero for the title would see Cacace close in on the strap currently held by Shakur Stevenson.

Top Rank and Conlan Boxing’s Kurt Walker [1(1)-0] has also secured a slot on the massive bill and will follow a debut stoppage win on the massive Josh Taylor – Jack Catterall undercard with a fight on a heavyweight world title fight undercard.

Isaac Lowe takes on undefeated Liverpool native Nick Ball for a WBC ranking title. Ladbroke Grove’s young heavyweight star David Adeleye will clock up his ninth fight and his second eight-rounder as a professional against Stockport’s Chris Healey as he closes in on title contention.

The unbeaten Tommy Fury will continue his light heavyweight journey over six rounds with a step-up fight against Polish veteran Daniel Bocianski.