Andy Lee trained Sonny Bill Williams annihilates former AFL star

The Andy Lee effect was clear for all to see as Sonny Williams made a successful boxing return today.

The former rugby league and union star settled his differences with Barry Hall in violent fashion on a ‘Turf War’ card in Sydney.

The Rugby world cup winner dropped Hall twice before in the first round before the brilliantly named referee, Les Fear, jumped in and called a halt to proceedings before two minutes had passed.

It was ruthless from ‘SBW’, some might say Kronk-like, particularly as one of the Kronk’s most famous graduates, Lee was in the heavyweight’s corner.

Sonny Bill Williams, with Andy Lee in his corner after their training camp in Ireland, annihilates Barry Hall inside a round in Sydney. Williams says afterwards he was “hella nervous” but, eh, he didn’t look it! pic.twitter.com/XyvduKfVes — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) March 23, 2022

Having spent some time with the respected Irish coach while he was preparing Joseph Parker for his rematch with Derek Chisora, Williams, 36 teamed up with the former middleweight champion of the world full time ahead of today’s televised fight.

The New Zealand star set up a base in Monkstown BC and worked with the respected fight mind for six weeks.

The fruits of that labour were seen in Australia today, as the fighter pushed his record to eight wins without defeat with four of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Monkstown will be hoping they have cause to celebrate more heavyweight success today, as Jack Marley fights for European Under-22 gold in Croatia.