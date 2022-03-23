Michael Conlan’s shorts fetch £20,000 for Charity

Something good has eventually come out of Michael Conlan’s defeat to Leigh Wood, as the shorts he wore in the epic fight earlier this month fetched £20,000 for charity.

Conlan auctioned off his fight apparel from his dramatic world title fight in Nottingham with all money raised going to West Wellbeing, a suicide prevention group based in West Belfast/

Bidding closed on my shorts. Thank you and well done to @stallion_ny



I have just received a phone call from @trboxing who are going to match the bid of £10k so a massive donation to @west_wellbeing of £20k!!!



Thank you to everyone who took part. #TheConlanRevolution ☘️ https://t.co/Yaf1f5Yi21 — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) March 20, 2022

Conlan is an ambassador for the charity and moved to help raise funds so they can continue to provide free mental health support in the area.

After a week of bidding, Stallion New York, an American company that provides boxing gear and sports equipment came away with the shorts.

They lodged a succesfull bid of £10,000, which was matched by Top Rank Boxing, meaning West Wellbeing will benefit to the tune of £20,000.

Bidding closed on my shorts. Thank you and well done to @stallion_ny



I have just received a phone call from @trboxing who are going to match the bid of £10k so a massive donation to @west_wellbeing of £20k!!!



Thank you to everyone who took part. #TheConlanRevolution ☘️ https://t.co/Yaf1f5Yi21 — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) March 20, 2022