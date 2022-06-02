Amanda Serrano revalation kills imediate Katie Taylor rematch hope

It looks like there won’t be an immediate repeat of the greatest women’s fight of all time with Amanda Serrano ’42(30)-2(0)-1] confirming she will return to the ring in August.

Immediately after the Puerto Rican and Irish Icon Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] produced a Fight of the Year contender in a record-breaking Madison Square Garden bout, there were rematch calls.

Indeed, all parties seemed keen to do it again, do it again straight away, and possibly do it again in Ireland.

It’s no secret that Team Taylor have been exploring the possibility of a massive homecoming fight in Croke Park for late September or early October and Matchroom, in particular, want Serrano to provide the opposition if the Irish legend does fight in Dublin.

Taylor’s management are confiden the undisputed champion sells out Croker regardless of opponent and are open to a clash with Holly Holm, the former world boxing and UFC champ, who herself has revealed she would take on the Irish star at GAA headquarters.

Negotiations with ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ may have to intensify over the coming days and weeks as seven weight world champion has revealed she will fight again in August.

Im Back! August 2022

It’s understood Serrano has her eyes on becoming undisputed at featherweight and could look to unify on the undercard of Jake Paul’s next contest, believed to be taking place in August.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during their bout at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor is back in America and back training and could be ready for August. However, at present all her team’s focus is on a homecoming and trying to make that happen, meaning any August agreement would be extremely unlikely.

The news could actually a positive in terms of getting Croke Park over the line. It’s believed one of the concerns with regard to coming to the Irish capital surrounded TV times. DAZN want to air any Taylor-Serrano return at prime time in America, which wouldn’t be possible if the fight was to take place in Ireland, so no Serrano may soften their objections. Not to mention if the rematch is not on the cards and a not so glamourous opponent is chosen the event element may be key in terms of selling the fight and you can’t get bigger than Ireland’s greatest ever sports star returning home to fight at such an iconic venue in front of record crowds.