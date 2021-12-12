‘Albanian Sh*thouse’ Marku afraid to take 100k offer says Stevie McKenna

‘Protected’ Florian Marku won’t take the £100,000 on the table to fight Stevie McKenna because he knows he will get knocked out, says ‘The Hitman’ himself.

On the eve of the Monaghan welter’s most recent fight, Hennessy Sports revealed they were willing to pay Marku [10(6)-0-10] six figures to fight McKenna [10(9)-0].

The Ulster fighter has been name dropping the Sky Sports aligned Albain with increasing regularity of late and his calls for the bout got louder in the last week.

Speaking after he stopped late replacement Jack Ewbank on the Hennessy Sports card in Crystal Palace on Friday McKenna moved to crank up the pressure further.

The 24-year-old knockout artist labeled Marku an ‘Albanian Sh1thouse’ and ‘coward’. He also suggested the vocal former and well-supported MMA name was too afraid to take the fight, nor would his team allow him to get in the ring with a fighter with 10 knockouts from 11 wins.

“I think he is scared,” McKenna said after his tenth career win.

“They call him the Albanian King I think he is the Albanian Sh!thouse. He’s a coward he says no one will fight him, I’ll fight him. The offer is on the table. There is a 100 grand for him and he doesn’t want a snif of it because he knows he is going to get knocked out. He is being protected because of his big following in Albania and they know what will happen if they put him in the ring with me.”

Marku is not the first name the ambitious and aggressive fighter has dropped. The entertaining seek and destroy advocate has made it clear he is Conor Benn willing and has in the past said he is ready to fight former sparring partner Ryan Garcia.

The Hennessy fighter had hoped to make a serious move toward bigger fights by winning the IBF youth world title in England on Friday, but his opponent failed to make weight meaning he fought Ewbank with nothing on the line instead.