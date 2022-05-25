Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Agyarko tells Hearn he wants Kid Shamrock

Jonny Stapleton , ,

Caoimhin Agyarko [11(7)-0]has told Eddie Hearn to get him a fight with JJ Metcalfe [23(14)-2(1)].

‘Black Thunder’ watched as the Liverpool light middleweight upset local hero Kerman Lejarraga in Spain on Friday night – and instantly called for a fight with the Brit.

The Belfast fighter who is moving down to 154lbs was in impressed with the WBA ranking title win and the manner in which ‘Kid Shamrock’ won the fight but still wants to meet him in the ring.

The Holy Trinity graduate took to social media straight after to let the Matchroom boss know as much.

It won’t be Metcalffe next as the IBox London trained prospect is set to confirm a summer fight date very soon and the English fighter won’t fight until late summer at the earliest.

If Katie Taylor fights in Croke Park in October, Agyarko would be a cert for what would be a Matchroom card. A Metcalfe fight would work in Dublin but an all Irish fight with the likes of Jason Quigley or Spike O’Sullivan would probably work better.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

17-year-old Cork boxer debuts in style in Mexico

irishboxing

5 Fantastic Fights This Weekend at the 2021 Irish National Elite Senior Championships

Jonny Stapleton

Biggest in Europe – Boxing Ireland reveal details of ‘incredible’ new merger

Jonny Stapleton