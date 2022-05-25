Agyarko tells Hearn he wants Kid Shamrock

Caoimhin Agyarko [11(7)-0]has told Eddie Hearn to get him a fight with JJ Metcalfe [23(14)-2(1)].

‘Black Thunder’ watched as the Liverpool light middleweight upset local hero Kerman Lejarraga in Spain on Friday night – and instantly called for a fight with the Brit.

The Belfast fighter who is moving down to 154lbs was in impressed with the WBA ranking title win and the manner in which ‘Kid Shamrock’ won the fight but still wants to meet him in the ring.

The Holy Trinity graduate took to social media straight after to let the Matchroom boss know as much.

Great win for metcalf there made up for him! Would pleasure to share the ring with him & what a fight it would be. Let’s make it happen. @EddieHearn @MatchroomBoxing — Caoimhín Agyarko (@caoimhinagyarko) May 20, 2022

It won’t be Metcalffe next as the IBox London trained prospect is set to confirm a summer fight date very soon and the English fighter won’t fight until late summer at the earliest.

If Katie Taylor fights in Croke Park in October, Agyarko would be a cert for what would be a Matchroom card. A Metcalfe fight would work in Dublin but an all Irish fight with the likes of Jason Quigley or Spike O’Sullivan would probably work better.