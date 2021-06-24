Adam Hession settles for silver after European final defeat

Adam Hession has to settle for silver after European Championships Under-22 defeat in Italy today.

The emerging Galway talent was stopped in the second round of the bantamweight decider after Artur Bazeyan forced him into two standing eight counts in quick succession.

Hession was competitive in a high class and quality first round, but the #2 took control early in the second and his power proved pivotal in securing him a European gold.

The Armenian landed three solid backhands early in the second and after two staning eights the referee waved off proceedings, much to the disapointment of the eager to fight on Irish fighter.

The skill level of both was apparent from the off as the pair exchanged scoring jabs early in the first round. The quality of both remained apparent as the feeling out period passed and throughout the round.

Hession showed great variety and all-around ability, Bazeyan did the same but with a bit more volume to take to the round across the board.

Hession started the second well and looked to work the body, however, a lethal left landed by the #2 seed changed the nature of the fight completely. The stinging shot saw Bazeyan grow in confidence and the 2019 quarter finalist attempt to adjust the range he was fighting at. Amidst trying to find regain his bearings the Irish fighter was caught clean again and the referee stepped in to administer a standing eight count.

It was all over just seconds later as another solid shot meant another eight-count for Hession and this time referee decided enough was enough and waved proceedings off.

It was a disappointing end to what was a sensational tournament for the Galway fighter. The Monivea BC fighter impressed throughout, lit up the quarter-finals to secure himself a continental medal – and when the dust settles he should be able to rejoice in his achievements.

The result mean Ireland come home with a record breaking three medal haul. Heavyweight Jake Marley won bronze, Hession silver and Dean Clancy gold.

European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy

June 17

Last 32

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1

June 18

Last 32 and 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) beat Hamza Mahmood (England) 4-1

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Romane Moulan (France) 1-4

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Nenad Javanovic (Serbia) 5-0

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) lost to Moreno Fendero (France) 0-5

June 19

Last 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost to Petre Cosmin (Romania) 0-5

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) beat Gabor Virban (Hungary) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Eric Tudor (Romania) 4-1

81kg Kane Tucker (Ireland) lost to Raphael Monny (France) W/O

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Dariusz Lasotta (Germany) RSC3

June 20th

Last 16

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) lost to Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy) 1-4

Q/Final

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Ireland) Lost to Peige Richardson (England) 0-5

June 21st

Q/Finals

56kg Adam Hession Ireland) beat Bashir Bajwa (Germany) 5-0

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Lounes Hanraoui (France) 3-2

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) lost to Harris Akbar (England) 0-5

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Andrei Zaplitni (Moldova) 5-0

June 22nd

S/Finals

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) beat Pawel Brach (Poland) W/O

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Matteo Ara (Italy) 5-0

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) lost to Artyan Yardanyar (Georgia) 0-5

June 24

Finals

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Artur Bazeyan (Armenia)

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) v Ahmad Shtiwi (Israel)

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Clonmel)

52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)

56kg Adam Hession (Monivea) (Silver, at least)

63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott) (Silver, at least)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown) (Bronze)

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Team Manager: Tara Mari

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle

Physio: David Cooke