Aaron McKenna signs with Hennessy Sports

Exciting Irish prospect Aaron McKenna [12(7)-0] has penned a promotional deal with Hennessy Sports.

The Monaghan native turned over with Golden Boy Promotions and worked his way to 12-0 under the guidance of Oscar De La Hoya and co.

However, Covid slowed his rapid progress, prevented him from fighting Stateside since late 2019, and forcing him to return home from his LA base.

In a bid to keep active in the time since the 22-year-old has twice appeared on Hennessy cards, stopping Jordan Grannumi Redditch in late 2020 and outpointing Ivica Gogosevic in Coventry in September of this year.

‘The Silencer’ is also set to fight for a title at the SkyDome in Coventry on November 13th. That tilt will be the younger of two boxing brothers’ debut as a Mick Hennessy fighter.

The veteran promoter, who was behind Tyson Fury’s Irish heavyweight title win in Belfast in 2012, confirmed today he had secured the signature of the talented prospect.

It means McKenna will be fighting closer to home and gets direct access to British terrestrial TV via Channel 5.

The fancied emerging talent joins older brother Stevie McKenna and Donegal’s Brett McGinty on Hennessy’s roster, increasing the Irish representation and thus the chances of CH5 and Hennessy coming to Ireland.

In fact, rumour suggests the promoter has already explored Irish options and was considering a Belfast show in December.

Stevie McKenna has benefited massively from working with the English promoter, regular fights and TV slots have allowed him to move up the ladder and increase his profile significantly. The latest Hennessy promoted McKenna will be hoping for similar.

✍️ McKenna Takeover!



🤫 Delighted to announce the signing of ‘The Silencer’ @Aaronmckenna99. pic.twitter.com/EkRglQKbvm — Hennessy Sports (@HennessySports) November 5, 2021

Of the younger McKenna, promoter Hennessy said that “I’m now delighted to have officially signed Aaron to a long term deal that will see him challenge for the WBC Youth World title on Saturday 13th November in Coventry and winning that title will be a real statement of intent for him. “

“To have world class young talents like Stevie and now Aaron under the Hennessy Sports banner is truly amazing for us and I’m really looking forward what the future holds with the boys and Fergal.”

“All of the premier players in World boxing have missed a trick with this young man. At this moment in time he is by far the best signing in World boxing, and will go on to be an absolute crossover superstar in the middleweight and super-middleweight divisions.”