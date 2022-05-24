A Snoring Success – Sean Mari ready for anything following tough camp.

Sean Mari hopes to be roaring in delight after a week or so of enduring Jack Marley’s snoring.

The soldier is one of 10 fighters chosen to go into European Championship battle by the High-Performance coaches and is Ireland’s flyweight representative at the prestigious tournament in Armenia.

The World Military Championships bronze medal winner travels with brother in arms Marley and points out that having his Monkstown clubmate and close pal alongside him is a massive positive – well except when it comes to getting some sleep.

“It’s great having big Jack beside me,” he says when asked about the heavyweight.

“We push each other on in training all the time, he was part of my first Europeans last year in Italy and it’s great to have him with me again over here in Armenia… just a pity about his snoring.”

Mari, who represented Ireland at the World Championships last October goes into the tournament determined to reach the podium.

“The gold medal is always the goal and it’s exactly what I’m aiming for. I think if you’re going into a championship with anything less than that mindset you might as well not be here. But as always I won’t look past the first bell of the first contest.

“I’m flying fit for this tournament, sparring camp in Italy went really well great spars with the best in the World and held my own and more against them so confidence is high.”

The Monkstown man takes huge pride in representing Ireland in such tournaments and thanked the Defence Forces for allowing hi to travel to Armenia.

“Anytime I get to put on the vest with the tricolor I’m honored and excited. I’m very confident and looking forward to showing the hard work that’s been put in during this camp.”

“I just want to say a huge thank you to The Irish Defence Forces for giving me the opportunity to compete at these championships and chase down my dreams and goals. It is greatly appreciated.”