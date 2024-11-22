A Look at Michaela Walsh’s Historic History

Michaela Walsh made history in the National Stadium last weekend.

One of Ireland’s greatest-ever international boxers became Ireland’s most successful Elite Champion when she claimed her twelfth National Elite crown in the 2025 installment of Irish boxing’s blue ribbon tournament.

The Belfast featherweight put her name in the history books this time last year when, alongside Kellie Harrington, she claimed a then-record-breaking eleventh title.

The Olympic medal winner and the three-time Commonwealth Games, two-time European Championship, and two-time European Games medalist slipped ahead of 10-time champions Kenneth Egan and Jim O’Sullivan in the tournament before last.

The Belfast boxer was first crowned Irish champion as far back as 2011 when she was just 17.

She beat Dervla Duffy to become Irish champion at the first time of asking and overcame the same opposition in the decider a year later.

She then got the better of Joanne Lamb by a point in the 2013 final before a another-decider win over Duffy.

Walsh beat Ceire Smith over four two-minute rounds in 2015 before having to win two fights to claim the 2018 crown. Teigan Russell was accounted for in the semi-final and Duffy again in the decider.

Emma Agnew couldn’t stop the older sister of Olympic medal winner, Aidan in 2019, while Kellie McLoughlin and Leonard suffered the same faith in the 2021 and 2022 championships, respectively.

McLoughlin again tried to stop the streak in the same year before Leonard was the opponent for Irish title number 12.

Considering Walsh is just 31 years old she could add to the record. Although regardless of if she does or not her place in history is now cemented, something which will please the Irish boxing fraternity, as they often feel her international exploits don’t get the publicity they deserve.