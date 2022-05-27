A Boxing Baby No More – Liam Walsh Stepping It Up A Gear

He may no longer be able to lay claim to being Ireland’s youngest pro but Liam Walsh [3-0] may just be able to argue he is the country’s busiest.

The Kerry teen returns to the ring this weekend and goes to work on the same Doncaster Racecourse hosted VIP Promoted show as Donegal middleweight Brett McGinty.

The fight is the middleweight’s fourth since turning over as recent as October of last year – and it could have been his fifth but for a cancellation last month – making him one of the country’s most active pros.

The young Tony Davitt-trained fighter says he knew linking up with Carl Greaves would mean a full calendar and told Irish-boxing.com he is really benefiting from being out so regularly.

“It doesn’t surprise me as it is what we wanted and intended for by signing with Carl Greaves,” Walsh explains.

“I’m grateful for the consistent opportunities on different shows. I benefit from it, very much so,” he adds.

“It keeps me sharp, focussed and in condition throughout the year without any complacency. Plus shows are never guaranteed, so we have to push for every chance to keep learning in the ring and experiencing different challenges.”

The irony is at just 19, the Munster youngster has time on his side, he can afford to go slow. Davitt assures the prospect won’t be rushed but does reveal natural progression should see him move to six rounders next.

“Liam has trained hard he is ready for this fight and not looking past it,” Davitt said. “The team look that bit further down the road and after this one we will look at a six rounder. There is no rush he is still in his teens but at the same time he has to progress each fight.”

Walsh hasn’t an opponent officially confirmed for the weekend, but is expecting to best tested.

“I expect to face an extremely tough opponent, with a different style to my previous fights and I want to execute all that I have learnt from each camp on Saturday night. I’ll produce my best performance yet. Increasing the work-rate and controlling the contest,” he said before discussing camp.

“We have had a really strong and intensive camp. It’s left me feeling very well-prepared, confident and relaxed – looking forward to the show.”

Walsh trained alongside John Joyce and Aaron Gethins in camp. Both fighters are back in the gym and will look to fight in Autumn.

Lucan’s Joyce is looking for two or three more fights and wants to go out with a bang, while Sligo’s Gethins will look to deliver on the early promise he has shown and move his way into the domestic mix.

Both could appear in Dublin in September with Davitt looking at running a show later in the year.