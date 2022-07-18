31 Senior Cadet Champions Crowned

After 8 days of boxing, 31 2022 Senior Cadet Champions have been crowned at the home of Irish Boxing, the National Stadium, Dublin.

36kg Caomhin Hughes (Gleann) W/O

39kg Jaidan Buckley (St Teresa’s) beat Jake Kelleher (Ratoath), 4-1

40kg Aidan Thompson (Spartans) W/O

42kg Hannah Walsh Reddy (South East) W/O

42kg Scott Thompson (Spartans) beat Luke Mulhall (Docklands), 5-0

44kg Ella Thompson (Dunboyne) W/O

44kg Aaron Keogh (Drimnagh) beat Ricco Donoghue (Portlaoise), 3-2

46kg Sophie Curley Gray (Dealgan) beat Tiffany Spencer (Jobstown), 3-2

46kg Alfie Jordan (Olympic L) beat William Mongan (Drimnagh), 4-1

48kg Jamie Collins (Drimnagh) beat Jamie Graham (Clonard U), 4-1

50kg Grace Conway (Tredagh) beat Codie Kilgannon (Ballinacarrow), 5-0

50kg Calvin Doyle (Olympic L) beat Sean Duke (Dukes), 5-0

52kg Carlagh Peake (Ballyhaunis) beat Hannah Masterson (Clonard U), 5-0

52kg Johnny Harty (Portlaoise) beat Danny O’Neill (St John Bosco U), 5-0

54kg Niamh Keogh (Olympic L) beat Sienna Fitzpatrick (Jobstown), 5-0

54kg Jamie Barrett (Olympic C) beat James Kelly (Holy Trinity), 5-0

57kg Siofra Lawless (Liberty) beat Ruby Hynes (Dunboyne), 5-0

57kg Callum Carrager (Tredagh) beat Danny O’Reilly (St Pauls W), 4-1

60kg Ava Henry (Docklands) beat Megan Carthy (St Michaels NR), 5-0

60kg Ryan Jenkins (Olympic L) beat Michael Sweeney (Olympic C), 5-0

63kg Kayleigh Whelan (Avona) beat Siofra Kenny (Curadh), 5-0

63kg Cillian Reilly (Jobstown) beat Ruben Aigbologa (Mayfield), 4-1

66kg Sarah Murphy (St Brigids L) beat Angeline Duffy (Glin), 5-0

66kg Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings) beat Edward Barrett (Titans), 5-0

70kg Jodie Byrne (St Teresa’s) beat Nell McLoughlin (Eagle), 5-0

70kg Charlie Valbergs (Cherry Orchard) beat Joshua Barrett (Titans), 4-1

75kg Mary McDonagh (Sliabh Luachra) W/O

75kg Dylan McShane (St Pauls A) beat Daniel McDonagh (Geesala), RSC 1

80kg Shauna Crehan (Dunboyne) beat Katie Walsh (St Brigids L), 5-0

80kg Jack Weatherall (St Pauls A) beat Dale Neary (Castlebar), 3-2

80+kg Adam Olaniyan (Jobstown) beat Charlie McDonagh (Galway), 5-0

The next competition on the 2022 IABA Calendar is the National Youth Championships, scheduled to run from August 5th to 21st. Entries will open shortly.