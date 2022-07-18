Amateur Headline News Latest News Top News of The Day 

31 Senior Cadet Champions Crowned

irishboxing

After 8 days of boxing, 31 2022 Senior Cadet Champions have been crowned at the home of Irish Boxing, the National Stadium, Dublin.

36kg  Caomhin Hughes (Gleann) W/O

39kg  Jaidan Buckley (St Teresa’s) beat Jake Kelleher (Ratoath), 4-1

40kg  Aidan Thompson (Spartans) W/O

42kg  Hannah Walsh Reddy (South East) W/O

42kg  Scott Thompson (Spartans) beat Luke Mulhall (Docklands), 5-0

44kg  Ella Thompson (Dunboyne) W/O

44kg  Aaron Keogh (Drimnagh) beat Ricco Donoghue (Portlaoise), 3-2

46kg  Sophie Curley Gray (Dealgan) beat Tiffany Spencer (Jobstown), 3-2

46kg  Alfie Jordan (Olympic L) beat William Mongan (Drimnagh), 4-1

48kg  Jamie Collins (Drimnagh) beat Jamie Graham (Clonard U), 4-1

50kg  Grace Conway (Tredagh) beat Codie Kilgannon (Ballinacarrow), 5-0

50kg  Calvin Doyle (Olympic L) beat  Sean Duke (Dukes), 5-0

52kg  Carlagh Peake (Ballyhaunis) beat Hannah Masterson (Clonard U), 5-0

52kg  Johnny Harty (Portlaoise) beat Danny O’Neill (St John Bosco U), 5-0

54kg  Niamh Keogh (Olympic L) beat Sienna Fitzpatrick (Jobstown), 5-0

54kg  Jamie Barrett (Olympic C)   beat  James Kelly (Holy Trinity), 5-0

57kg  Siofra Lawless (Liberty) beat Ruby Hynes (Dunboyne), 5-0

57kg  Callum Carrager (Tredagh) beat Danny O’Reilly (St Pauls W), 4-1

60kg  Ava Henry (Docklands) beat Megan Carthy (St Michaels NR), 5-0

60kg  Ryan Jenkins (Olympic L)   beat Michael Sweeney (Olympic C), 5-0

63kg  Kayleigh Whelan (Avona) beat Siofra Kenny (Curadh), 5-0  

63kg  Cillian Reilly (Jobstown) beat Ruben Aigbologa (Mayfield), 4-1

66kg  Sarah Murphy (St Brigids L) beat Angeline Duffy (Glin), 5-0

66kg  Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings) beat Edward Barrett (Titans), 5-0

70kg  Jodie Byrne (St Teresa’s) beat Nell McLoughlin (Eagle), 5-0

70kg  Charlie Valbergs (Cherry Orchard) beat Joshua Barrett (Titans), 4-1

75kg  Mary McDonagh (Sliabh Luachra) W/O

75kg  Dylan McShane (St Pauls A) beat Daniel McDonagh (Geesala), RSC 1

80kg  Shauna Crehan (Dunboyne) beat Katie Walsh (St Brigids L), 5-0

80kg  Jack Weatherall (St Pauls A) beat Dale Neary (Castlebar), 3-2

80+kg Adam Olaniyan (Jobstown)  beat Charlie McDonagh (Galway), 5-0

The next competition on the 2022 IABA Calendar is the National Youth Championships, scheduled to run from August 5th to 21st. Entries will open shortly.

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Luke Keeler rules out Conrad Cummings rematch following Windsor wins

Joe O'Neill

Irish team selected for Sheffield training camp

irishboxing

‘I’m an honest boxer looking for a break’ – Ray Moylette pleads with Top Rank to put his title fight with Fryers on Conlan card

Jonny Stapleton