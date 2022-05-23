1 – Brandon McCarthy promises to keep proving he is Ireland’s best

Brandon McCarthy is primed for a ‘break out’ international moment and is confident he will prove why he was chosen to represent Ireland at light welterweight in the European Championships.

The Kilkenny talent has won a sensational 16 Irish titles across the age groups, including two at senior level, but has ‘only’ one European medal – a Schoolboys silver way back in 2015.

He believes that is about to change his senior international record in Armenia over the coming week or so as he sets his sight on continental glory.

“I’m very excited for these Championships I feel confident and sharp and I feel like this is finally my breakthrough point,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“The goal is to be European Champion as it is for everyone on the team, but I’m just going to take every fight like it’s a gold medal fight and work from there.”

From the outside looking in it would appear there is more pressure on the St Michaels Athy fighter to have a good tournament than any of his 10 team mates – and not because his girlfriend is serial European medal winner Daina Moorehouse.

The Paris hopeful was picked ahead of Dean Clancy, a European U22 champion, who is well-liked in the High Performance and a quality operator in his own right.

McCarthy seems aware he does have to stay ahead of his rival but points out the fact he has been chosen to try and medal in this upcoming tournament is proof that Zaur Antia and co have faith in him.

“I don’t really worry about performing under pressure even though I have to stay at the top of my game to keep my spot on the team. I’m here for a reason and if I keep doing what I’m doing I’ll stay here.”

Reflecting on the build up to the tournament he added: “Training camp has been excellent, I’ve been preparing since January for this and had camps in Sheffield then a multi nations in Romania before another sparring camp in Italy all in the build up, so I feel this is the best preparation I could have going into these championships.”