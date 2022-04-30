Headline News Latest News Pro News Top News of The Day 

‘You’ll Never Beat the Irish’ – Fired Up Eddie Hearn backs Katie Taylor to prove she is the Greatest of All Time

Jonny Stapleton , , ,

A passionate Eddie Hearn joined the large Irish crowd in attendance at yesterday’s weigh-in in declaring ‘you’ll never beat the Irish’.

The Matchroom boss was in bullish mood after co-promoter and MVP frontman Jake Paul tried to goad the green army, telling them to prepare for Katie Taylor’s undefeated run to be halted by Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden tonight.

The Essex promoter, who has more than once heralded the Irish Icon as his favourite fighter, assured Irish fight fans the end is not nigh and predicted a brilliant Taylor performance.

Hearn assured the Olympic gold medal winner and the reigning undisputed lightweight champion will win the pound-for-pound battle and prove herself the greatest of all time.

He said: ‘It’s been jovial, and we respect team Serrano, but tomorrow night you’re going to see why Katie Taylor is the best female fighter of all time.

‘There’s nothing like the Irish and you’ll never beat the Irish — Katie Taylor is going to put on a beautiful performance tomorrow night, and you will hear the words, “and still the undisputed champion.”

While tensions finally seemed to boil over ahead of the greatest female fight of all time Taylor’s coach Ross Emnait was keeping a cool head.

The trainer says his charge is ready to put in a top-class performance.

He said: “It’s business as usual. We’ve been here before. Katie thrives under the bright lights.

“We’re coming to fight. Katie’s ready. I’ve never been more confident in her.

“Everybody says they’ve had a great camp. We’ve had a phenomenal camp.

April 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano pose after weighing in ahead of the Matchroom Boxing card on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

“She hasn’t looked better, she’s had some phenomenal spars and she is ready to put on a show on Saturday.”

He added: “Great fighters are great when it matters and Katie is a great athlete. She’s special, she’s unique and she’s never ducked a challenge.”

Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Arum praises phenom Conlan for driving snakes out of IABA ahead of Paddys Day Debut

irishboxing

VIDEO: Jason Quigley Trans World Sport feature

irishboxing

Sean Magee scores quickfire KO in delayed debut

Joe O'Neill