‘You’ll Never Beat the Irish’ – Fired Up Eddie Hearn backs Katie Taylor to prove she is the Greatest of All Time

A passionate Eddie Hearn joined the large Irish crowd in attendance at yesterday’s weigh-in in declaring ‘you’ll never beat the Irish’.

The Matchroom boss was in bullish mood after co-promoter and MVP frontman Jake Paul tried to goad the green army, telling them to prepare for Katie Taylor’s undefeated run to be halted by Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden tonight.

The Essex promoter, who has more than once heralded the Irish Icon as his favourite fighter, assured Irish fight fans the end is not nigh and predicted a brilliant Taylor performance.

Hearn assured the Olympic gold medal winner and the reigning undisputed lightweight champion will win the pound-for-pound battle and prove herself the greatest of all time.

He said: ‘It’s been jovial, and we respect team Serrano, but tomorrow night you’re going to see why Katie Taylor is the best female fighter of all time.

‘There’s nothing like the Irish and you’ll never beat the Irish — Katie Taylor is going to put on a beautiful performance tomorrow night, and you will hear the words, “and still the undisputed champion.”

🗣 @EddieHearn



"You're gonna see why Katie Taylor is the best female fighter of all time."#TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/fq4CyRJAEN — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 29, 2022

While tensions finally seemed to boil over ahead of the greatest female fight of all time Taylor’s coach Ross Emnait was keeping a cool head.

The trainer says his charge is ready to put in a top-class performance.

He said: “It’s business as usual. We’ve been here before. Katie thrives under the bright lights.

“We’re coming to fight. Katie’s ready. I’ve never been more confident in her.

“Everybody says they’ve had a great camp. We’ve had a phenomenal camp.

April 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano pose after weighing in ahead of the Matchroom Boxing card on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

“She hasn’t looked better, she’s had some phenomenal spars and she is ready to put on a show on Saturday.”

He added: “Great fighters are great when it matters and Katie is a great athlete. She’s special, she’s unique and she’s never ducked a challenge.”

Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom