‘You can’t be half-arsed about boxing’ – Declan Geraghty discusses decision to retire

The fact he was half-arsed about boxing means Declan Geraghty can commit fully to retirement.

Somewhat ironically ‘Pretty Boy’ confirmed his career was officially ending after victory on ‘The Begining’ fight card at the Red Cow last month.

The stylish southpaw caught everyone off guard when minutes after stopping Andrej Moravek in just over a minute he revealed he was exiting stage left and hanging up his well-worn and well-travelled gloves.

It was particularly surprising since the 32-year-old had an abundance of domestic options and looked on course for a potentially title-laden 2024.

However, the Dubliner revealed his heart isn’t in it anymore and stressed it’s not a sport you can compete in without that passion.

“I’m around a long time I’ve a lot miles on the clock. I don’t get up for it as much as I used to. Like I’ve been in the gym twice in the last three weeks and I was drinking the last three weeks before this fight,” he said.

“People around me who have my best interest at heart wanted me to pack it in because I’m half-arsed at it. You can’t be half-arsed about boxing. When I spar I’m comfortable and I’m still me but I’ll take a few more shots than I used to.

“The gap between myself and fighters I’d feel I was better than is starting to close up. My body is starting to slow down.”

The ability of boxing to hurt outside of the ring also seems to have an impact on Geraghty’s decision.

He saw two Irish title fights – one with Dylan Moran scheduled for Waterford last year and one with Owen O’Neill scheduled for Belfast in November – fall through last minute and it seems to killed some of the passion.

“It’s not only that, to be honest none of the fights interest me anymore.

“There was talk of me and Senan [Kelly], Jake [Hanney] but for me they are lose lose. I was meant to fight Owen O’Neill for the Irish title but that was more about me wanting to get my body in decent shape. People were saying I’d never get down in weight again, so me being stubborn I took it to prove a point. That was mainly what the fight was about for me.

“The plan was to beat Owen, Mark [Dunlop] said he could get me an EU Silver shot and then jump into a big fight. That was a structured plan I could get behind.”

The former Driminagh and Crumlin amateur has always stated he underachieved in his career. At one stage he was touted as the perfect fighter to fill a Bernard Dunne-shaped hole in Dublin boxing but he never topped a bill in his hometown.

He didn’t flirt with achieving the world title success he planned either but did entertain over the years and much to his credit he always looked for the biggest of fights.

None of that has ever really proved any solace for him.

“I think I’m a major underachiever,” he continues in honest fashion.

“I could have done more but it’s over. It’s done and dusted,” adds a fighter whose defeats came in title fights against world title challengers Jono Carroll and James Tennyson as well the world-ranked Archie Sharp and Belfasts Marco McCullough.

Despite a belief he underachieved, Geraghty finds comfort in the fact his name will be mentioned by those explaining the history of Irish boxing.

“I believe anyone that anyone comes to Ireland and talks about boxing my name will be mentioned. Even though I didn’t achieve anything I wanted to, I believe, like Phil Sutcliffe Jr, my name will always be mentioned. We stayed around so long, I was in the Irish team as early as 12 years old and I stayed at that high level all the way up, up and until the Archie [Sharp] fight.”