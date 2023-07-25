World Title Gra – Brewer Conlan Not Drinking in Last Chance Saloon

Le Grá Lager brewer Michael Conlan says he won’t be drinking a last-chance saloon when he returns to the ring later this year.

The Irish star looks set to start a new world title journey when he fights in Belfast in December, and after suffering defeats for world straps to both Leigh Wood and Luis Alberto Lopez, there have been suggestions this could be his last world title run.

The Olympic medal winner understands why that line of thinking exists but isn’t buying into it this time.

The Top Rank featherweight sang of the ‘now or never’ hymn sheet before his IBF world title fight with Lopez and says it added pressure. The Conlan Boxing promoter also points out, that not long after the defeat, he had the desire to go again and doesn’t believe he will give up until he delivers on his world champion prediction.

“I said that for that one and probably added some unnecessary pressure on myself,” he tells Boxing Social. “[I can’t say it again] because here we are ready to go again. It’s not like I’m not going to try again. I’m going to keep trying until I get there and I believe I will. I can’t say this is the last chance saloon because I said that before and we are back again.”

Ireland’s only ever male world amateur champion admits he did have doubts after being stopped by Mexican Lopez in Belfast.

However, he claims that is very normal and he is now back full of confidence and ready to achieve his world title dream.

“I was doubting myself and it took me about a week to say ‘f*ck it we have to go again, we can’t finish like that.’.

“I believe I still have the ability and talent to go and do what I said I would do and become world champion. That’s my plan now, straight back to the gym, get my head down and start working toward that goal.

“I think everybody [has doubts]. Anybody that says they don’t are lying. Anybody who is in their right mind will question themselves. Once you lose, no matter what, you go through [a period of doubt]. I’ve gone through it and I still believe I can do what I said I would do.”

Irish-boxing.com understands Conlan will return in Belfast this winter. It remains to be seen against whom, in fact, it remains to be decided against whom.

The 31-year-old took two potentially testing fights between Wood and Lopez but isn’t sure if that’s the path this rebuild will take.

“The next steps need to be planned very carefully. We need to sit down as a team and make sure whatever path we choose and whatever opponents we choose point us in the right direction. Whether it’s take a fight to get back in the swing of things and then look for a big one I don’t know yet.”