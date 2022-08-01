Amateur Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Woah! Jude Gallagher Stops England’s Farrell to close in on Commonwealth medal

Jonny Stapleton

Jude Gallagher just blasted his way to within touching distance of an Commonwealth Games medal tonight.

The Two Castle’s fighter registered possibly one of the most dramatic Team NI Commonwealth Games wins of all time in National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham.

The 20-year-old, who beat Zweli Dlamini in the round of 32, scored a first-round stoppage win to move into Wednesday’s quarter-finals in style. Gallagher caught and hurt home favourite, Niall Farrell, early and after the referee gave two standing eight counts he waved the fight off.

It’s a massive win for the Tyrone tank and leaves the World and European Youth medal winner just nine minutes away from a first senior international medal.

It was also happy Monday for Clepson Dos Santos Paiva who also progressed into the quarter-finals.

The Holy Trinity fighter outpointed Yaw Samuel Addo of Ghana to register victory on his Commonwealth Games debut.

On Tuesday, 67kg Eugene McKeever contests against Zambia, also in last 16 action. Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, Aidan Walsh, will also compete tomorrow.

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

High Performance Director: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

