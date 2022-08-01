Woah! Jude Gallagher Stops England’s Farrell to close in on Commonwealth medal

Jude Gallagher just blasted his way to within touching distance of an Commonwealth Games medal tonight.

The Two Castle’s fighter registered possibly one of the most dramatic Team NI Commonwealth Games wins of all time in National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham.

The 20-year-old, who beat Zweli Dlamini in the round of 32, scored a first-round stoppage win to move into Wednesday’s quarter-finals in style. Gallagher caught and hurt home favourite, Niall Farrell, early and after the referee gave two standing eight counts he waved the fight off.

Woah



First round stoppage for Jude Gallagher. What a performance. Caught Farrell with repeated right hands, forced two standing counts before the ref waved it off. Farrell not happy. Gallagher marches on into Wednesday’s quarter-final — Neil Loughran (@neil_loughran) August 1, 2022

It’s a massive win for the Tyrone tank and leaves the World and European Youth medal winner just nine minutes away from a first senior international medal.

It was also happy Monday for Clepson Dos Santos Paiva who also progressed into the quarter-finals.

Congratulations to @HTBC_Belfast boxer Clepson Dos Santos Paiva who defeats Ghana to move into the Quarter finals of the Commonwealth games pic.twitter.com/jv5CorAold — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) August 1, 2022

The Holy Trinity fighter outpointed Yaw Samuel Addo of Ghana to register victory on his Commonwealth Games debut.

On Tuesday, 67kg Eugene McKeever contests against Zambia, also in last 16 action. Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, Aidan Walsh, will also compete tomorrow.

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

High Performance Director: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee