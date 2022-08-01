Woah! Jude Gallagher Stops England’s Farrell to close in on Commonwealth medal
Jude Gallagher just blasted his way to within touching distance of an Commonwealth Games medal tonight.
The Two Castle’s fighter registered possibly one of the most dramatic Team NI Commonwealth Games wins of all time in National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham.
The 20-year-old, who beat Zweli Dlamini in the round of 32, scored a first-round stoppage win to move into Wednesday’s quarter-finals in style. Gallagher caught and hurt home favourite, Niall Farrell, early and after the referee gave two standing eight counts he waved the fight off.
Woah— Neil Loughran (@neil_loughran) August 1, 2022
First round stoppage for Jude Gallagher. What a performance. Caught Farrell with repeated right hands, forced two standing counts before the ref waved it off. Farrell not happy. Gallagher marches on into Wednesday’s quarter-final
It’s a massive win for the Tyrone tank and leaves the World and European Youth medal winner just nine minutes away from a first senior international medal.
It was also happy Monday for Clepson Dos Santos Paiva who also progressed into the quarter-finals.
Congratulations to @HTBC_Belfast boxer Clepson Dos Santos Paiva who defeats Ghana to move into the Quarter finals of the Commonwealth games pic.twitter.com/jv5CorAold— Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) August 1, 2022
The Holy Trinity fighter outpointed Yaw Samuel Addo of Ghana to register victory on his Commonwealth Games debut.
On Tuesday, 67kg Eugene McKeever contests against Zambia, also in last 16 action. Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, Aidan Walsh, will also compete tomorrow.
N.I Commonwealth Team:
48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC
51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC
57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC
60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC
63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC
67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda
70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC
75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC
High Performance Director: John Conlan
Head Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coaches:
Liam Corr
Rory McShane
Jay Delaney
Support Team
Damian Martin
Lorcan McGee