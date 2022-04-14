Wins for Donovan, Flood and Tinnely on day one of European Youth Championships
Team Ireland has claimed 3 wins and a medal on the opening day of the European Youth Championships in Sofia, Buglaria.
400 boxers, from 40 nations, are competing in the tournament.
71kg, Team Co-Captain, Bobbi Flood was the first Irish boxer in action, and came away with a 5-0 win over his opponent, France’s Momir Trbic, following a skillful, dominant display.
67kg Jim Donovan boxed out of the blue corner when he faced Ramir Schaffer of Germany, and was similarly dominating in his bout, also recording a 5-0 win.
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly has won through to the semi finals in decisive style, and at least a bronze medal following her win over Poland’s Maria Helena Pepek – she’ll take on Stig Sorenson of Norway on April 20th.
Two English opponents awaited 54kg Gavin Ryan and 52kg Esther Lambe in the evening session – it wasn’t to be for either boxer.
6 Team Ireland boxers compete on Day Two – 48kg Patsy Joyce takes on Armenia’s Tovmaysan Tumas, 63.5kg Tom McDonnell meets Zaur Gahramanov of Azerbaijan. Cruiserweight Nathan Ojo will take on Italy’s Paolo Caruso and super-heavy, Bernie Cawley is to contest against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zelenskyi. All of those bouts take place in the afternoon session, beginning at 12pm Irish time.
In the evening session, 60kg Jason Nevin meets England’s Nelson Birchall, and 75kg Joshua Olaniyan contests against Serbia’s Rastki Simic.
Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas
Team Manager:
Anna Moore
Coaches:
James Doyle
Liam Cunningham
Aoife Hennigan
Gerard McDaid
Jim O’Neill
R & J:
Martin O’Neill