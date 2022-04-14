Wins for Donovan, Flood and Tinnely on day one of European Youth Championships

Team Ireland has claimed 3 wins and a medal on the opening day of the European Youth Championships in Sofia, Buglaria.

400 boxers, from 40 nations, are competing in the tournament.

71kg, Team Co-Captain, Bobbi Flood was the first Irish boxer in action, and came away with a 5-0 win over his opponent, France’s Momir Trbic, following a skillful, dominant display.

67kg Jim Donovan boxed out of the blue corner when he faced Ramir Schaffer of Germany, and was similarly dominating in his bout, also recording a 5-0 win.

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly has won through to the semi finals in decisive style, and at least a bronze medal following her win over Poland’s Maria Helena Pepek – she’ll take on Stig Sorenson of Norway on April 20th.

Two English opponents awaited 54kg Gavin Ryan and 52kg Esther Lambe in the evening session – it wasn’t to be for either boxer.

6 Team Ireland boxers compete on Day Two – 48kg Patsy Joyce takes on Armenia’s Tovmaysan Tumas, 63.5kg Tom McDonnell meets Zaur Gahramanov of Azerbaijan. Cruiserweight Nathan Ojo will take on Italy’s Paolo Caruso and super-heavy, Bernie Cawley is to contest against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zelenskyi. All of those bouts take place in the afternoon session, beginning at 12pm Irish time.

In the evening session, 60kg Jason Nevin meets England’s Nelson Birchall, and 75kg Joshua Olaniyan contests against Serbia’s Rastki Simic.

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J:

Martin O’Neill