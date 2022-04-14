Amateur Headline News News 

Wins for Donovan, Flood and Tinnely on day one of European Youth Championships

irishboxing , ,

Team Ireland has claimed 3 wins and a medal on the opening day of the European Youth Championships in Sofia, Buglaria.

400 boxers, from 40 nations, are competing in the tournament.

71kg, Team Co-Captain, Bobbi Flood was the first Irish boxer in action, and came away with a 5-0 win over his opponent, France’s Momir Trbic, following a skillful, dominant display.

67kg Jim Donovan boxed out of the blue corner when he faced Ramir Schaffer of Germany, and was similarly dominating in his bout, also recording a 5-0 win.

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly has won through to the semi finals in decisive style, and at least a bronze medal following her win over Poland’s Maria Helena Pepek – she’ll take on Stig Sorenson of Norway on April 20th.

Two English opponents awaited 54kg Gavin Ryan and 52kg Esther Lambe in the evening session – it wasn’t to be for either boxer.

6 Team Ireland boxers compete on Day Two – 48kg Patsy Joyce takes on Armenia’s Tovmaysan Tumas, 63.5kg Tom McDonnell meets Zaur Gahramanov of Azerbaijan. Cruiserweight Nathan Ojo will take on Italy’s Paolo Caruso and super-heavy, Bernie Cawley is to contest against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zelenskyi. All of those bouts take place in the afternoon session, beginning at 12pm Irish time.

In the evening session, 60kg Jason Nevin meets England’s Nelson Birchall, and 75kg Joshua Olaniyan contests against Serbia’s Rastki Simic.

Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta              

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic                         

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk                 

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family          

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore 

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath                        

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain        

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown              

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands                             

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch          

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.                                   

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown                            

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown                             

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown                             

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa     

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair   

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic               

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:          

Anna Moore 

Coaches:                     

James Doyle 

Liam Cunningham 

Aoife Hennigan 

Gerard McDaid 

Jim O’Neill

R & J:                          

Martin O’Neill 

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Quigley ready to take step two on the long road to the top

irishboxing

Niall Kennedy handles American step-up with ease [VIDEO]

Joe O'Neill

National Intermediate Championship draw

irishboxing