“Where I Belong” – Paul Loonam looks ahead to European Championships

Paul Loonam is ready to go from imagining kissing a European medal to actually feeling the weight of gold in his hand over the coming weeks.

The Offaly fighter will represent Ireland at the European Under-22 Championships that glove off in Croatia this weekend and is targeting a podium finish.

In fact, the St. Carthage’s BC lightweight has already painted the picture in his mind and will now set about making it a reality.

“I feel as though this is where I belong so I’m nicely relaxed but also quite excited to step in between the ropes,” the European Schoolboys competitor told Irish-Boxing.com.

“The target for me going into any competition is to always come out on top. If you can hold it in your mind you can hold it in your hand.”

Speaking on his selection, the recent Under-22 60kg champ notes how he “felt a great deal of privilege and honour. To represent your country on the international stage is unbelievable.”

“These Europeans were always a short term goal for me. I knew that this was the best stepping stone to set me right up on the international scene.”

Like most in and around Loonam’s level, Paris and the Olympics are a goal, although it’s not something he is fully focused on at this time.

“If I put in some big performances it will definitely aid me being a name mentioned now for Paris. Right now I’m fighting at 60kg, stuck between two Olympic weights. In the near future, I may be looking at transitioning to one of the Olympic weights.”

“But, for now, I’m staying focused on the task on hand. I am excited to be heading out to Croatia. It’s a great honour to wear the Irish colours whilst representing your country at a top level,” he continues before discussing his prep.

“My preparations have gone extremely well. The High Performance in Dublin has given me great tools to add into my game whilst also training with the best athletes in the world of boxing. I want to say a big thank you to my coaches, my father Paul Sr and brother Kevin who also is a huge part of my preparations for these Europeans.”